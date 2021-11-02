New Book by Peter Fraser: You Can Bet The Farm On It

NYC, USA, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Peter Fraser: You Can Bet The Farm On It

Abandoned by her husband. Eventually returning to her own family. The farm. By now an aging stud. And the falling down house. Not to mention one dud boyfriend with a limited scope for future romance. Which leads to a hurtful repetitive question? Is she destined to be an old maid?

No. No. Of course not.

That is ridiculous. Circumstance pushes Elinor to examine her life in more detail than she might like. Then while recovering from the blow, she inherits the family farm. She has always expected it would be hers, yet the Australian isolation limits any real potential for an engaging future.

The female line in this family are all called Elinor. The dominant character is attached to the mother, then to the daughter. Then her daughter and finally to a brief appearance by the granddaughter. The farm, these females and their generational interaction provide the substance of the narrative.

A visiting group of Spanish horsemen initiate a connection and then romance, which eventually leads to the birth of her daughter. Elinor becomes a single parent, the Spanish sire seems to have forgotten he is married. And the story goes on…

Peter Fraser lives in Australia, enjoys wine and coffee, reading and writing and ah…travel. He published about fifteen short stories so far.

Title: You Can Bet The Farm On It

Author: Peter Fraser

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196598

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 254 pages

Formats: Paperback

