Community Development Department and Locals Checked-in to Phuket for Food, Fun and Sustainable Initiatives

Phuket, Thailand, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Community Development Department (CDD) under the Ministry of Interior of Thailand together with the local community checked-in to Phuket to unveil the project to raise the standard of the local food service. This is to elevate and promote the Andaman region as a world class tourist destination. Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Ms. Mukda Limnukul, Director from the Community Development Department (Strategy Division) and Mr. Krisada Tansakul – Advisor to the President of Thai Hotels Association (THA) Southern Chapter were the honorary guests in attendance. Two Iron Chefs from Thailand, Chef Suvijak (Mond) Kanghae and Chef Saritwat (Earth) Wanvichitkun also attended and contributed to the project’s discussion.

“Raising the standards of local food service to promote the Andaman region as a world-class tourist destination” is a project initiated to develop and connect local village attractions to the tourist community. It is also to build and forge a network of community leaders, to be a model towards developing the potential of local community tourism and to generate income at the community level in line with sustainable tourism. This project will also connect the tourist community to the local community and villages. Training programs to share wisdom on developing outstanding agricultural products like Phuket lobster, local snakehead fish and pineapples are part of this project.

Five villages have been selected by the local community leaders for this pilot initiative in key districts across Phuket, Thailand.

These five model villages will participate in an array of planned activities to learn more on community contribution in tourism, how to generate or boost current income and to play a role in contributing towards a robust and sustainable economy. This is in lock-step with the aspiration to raise the standard of local food service and to promote the Andaman region as a world class tourist destination.

This project is in sync with Thailand’s national strategy to achieve the vision of a stable, prosperous, sustainable and developed country. The development of this project is also in line with the sufficient economy philosophy, a central tenet for all Thais.

As the main framework of development for the next two decades, six strategies are outlined to develop and sustain six different areas namely: long term stability, enhancing competitiveness, developing and enhancing human potential, creating opportunities and maintaining equality, propelling growth in quality of life that is environmentally friendly, and lastly to enhancing and balancing governance.