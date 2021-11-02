Demand For Aircraft In Aerospace Industry Is Boosting Thermoplastic Polyimide Market Sales Growth

Global Thermoplastic Polyimide Market Introduction

There has been rising demand for thermoplastic polyimide from the aerospace, automotive and electronics industries. Because of its high strength, toughness, high stiffness, and high heat resistance, thermoplastic polyimides are considered as engineering plastics. Thermoplastic polyimide is polyimides whose shape can be changed with the application of heat.

Market Overview:

The rapid growth of the automotive industry has created an upsurge in demand for thermoplastic polyimide. These are used for the manufacturing of automotive structural parts, gears, bushes, and other equipment as well as electronic products. High growth in aircraft demand, with the increasing population and rising spending power of the population, is projected to support the demand for thermoplastic polyimide over the forecast period.

Thermoplastic Polyimide Market Trends

Automotive manufacturers are focusing on lightweight materials for its component manufacturing. Thermoplastic polyimide is a material of choice in various automotive and automotive electronic component manufacturing. Rise in automotive industry in emerging economies, is therefore pushing the demand for thermoplastic polyimide.

As per the Boeing outlook, some of the new aircraft constitute about 50% of advanced composites. Thermoplastic polyimide is also used in the manufacturing of various composites. High demand for these composites is expected to push the thermoplastic polyimide from the aerospace industry.

Global Thermoplastic Polyimide Market Segmentation

The global thermoplastic polyimide market can be segmented on the basis of application, end use industry, and region.

On the basis of application, the global thermoplastic polyimide market can be segmented as:

Films & Tubes

Insulated Bushes & Gears

Sockets & Connectors

Washers

Other Equipment Parts

On the basis of end use industry, the global thermoplastic polyimide market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics & Electrical

Other Industries

There has been a significant increase in demand of high-performance engineering materials, which has been driving its business growth. Increasing disposable income in developing countries is driving the automotive market.

The rise in aircraft deliveries shows the growth of aerospace industry which is driving the demand for matrix composite materials. This is expected to boost the growth of thermoplastic polyimide demand from structural applications in the aerospace and automotive industry.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Thermoplastic Polyimide Market are:

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Thermoplastic Polyimide market are:

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Solvay

Toray

Saint-Gobain

TenCate

EVONIK

Welch Fluorocarbon Inc.

Taimide

Shinmax Technology

Stratasys

RESINEX Group

RTP Company

Nexeo Solutions

Global Thermoplastic Polyimide Market: Regional Outlook

Automotive manufacturers are shifting from mature regions to emerging countries such as India and China. The global thermoplastic polyimide market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific region with China leading the market both in terms of production and consumption. India is also anticipated to witness sound growth in demand for thermoplastic polyimide owing to the rapid growth in the automotive industry in the country.

North America and Europe are collectively anticipated to hold significant share in the thermoplastic polyimide market and the growth in aerospace industry in the region is anticipated to drive the demand in the coming years.

Significant investments and recovering economy in Brazil and Argentina are projected to drive the Latin America thermoplastic polyimide market. Middle East and Africa is projected to witness moderate growth in demand for thermoplastic polyimide over the forecast period, due to initiative by various Middle East countries towards achieving a diversified economy.

