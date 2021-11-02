Spa Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Spa market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Spa

Summary

The report commences with a brief information of the global spa market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global spa market.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East-North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa Hotel/Resort Spas Destination Spas & Health Resorts

Spas

Thermal/Mineral Springs Spas

Other Spas

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as bronchitis and asthma is expected to rev up demand for spa therapies globally. In addition, increasing demand for pain management is expected to impact growth of the global spa market positively. This report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global spa market for the forecast period 2017-2026, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Scope

The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global spa market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Spa manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global consumer goods sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to spa.

Overview

The next section offers an overview of the global spa market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – spa. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global spa market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of spa. With continuous evolution of the consumer goods sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for spa manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

Considering the wide scope of the global spa market and to offer in-depth insights, Fact.MR’s report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast. The spa market has been categorized on the basis of product type, and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, coupled with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters.

The report’s last section comprises of the global spa market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global spa market.

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Growth of the global spa market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Surge in hectic schedules and routines has continued to rev up demand for rejuvenating and relaxing therapies. Demand for anti-ageing treatments for the ageing population is further projected to boost demand for relaxing therapies and treatments globally. As the requirement of detoxifying the system arises, customers prefer spending increasingly on spa therapies.

Prevalence of arthritis and joint pains due to the hectic lifestyle has led to surge in demand for mineral springs spa treatment. The spa centers and resorts are increasingly using Malkinskaya mineral water, which is much known for its therapeutic effects on the cardiovascular conditions. In addition, the spa resorts and centers are also using iodine-bromine waters and hydrosulfuric healing techniques for treatment of chemical and heat burns among children and adults. Increasing demand for hydropathic treatment is mainly bound to growing number of disabled people with limited mobility.

Demand for spa therapies is further bound to growing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as bronchitis and asthma. A recent report by CDC states that 18.4 million people in the U.S., which is 7.6% of the adult population of 18 years of age and over are asthmatic. Growing prevalence of chronic disorders such as bronchitis and asthma has led to increased spending on sauna therapy and steam rooms. Moreover, sauna and spa treatments helps in detoxification of the system through the skin and widens the airways in asthmatic patients. Opting for steam baths helps in treatment of respiratory issues, bronchitis and coughing through loosening mucus and phlegm. Surge in demand for treatment of respiratory problems is projected to fuel growth of the global market of spa.

On the contrary, the global market of spa will continue to witness inhibiting growth due to various factors such as expensive spa packages. As spa packages are comparatively expensive as compared to the medical treatments received at the hospitals, demand for spa therapies is expected to drop in the global market. Demand for spa and sauna treatment is further projected to witness inhibiting growth due to increase in the severe cases of chronic diseases among customers globally. Moreover, spa treatments continue to remain a conventional treatment for asthmatic relief and pain management, due to which the patients prefer visiting the hospital and clinics. Such factors are further expected to impact growth of the global market negatively.

Sales for Thermal/Mineral Springs Spa to Remain High

Growing need to treat various physical ailments such as rheumatism and depression has led to an upsurge in demand for thermal/mineral springs spa globally. During the forecast period, the thermal/mineral spas product type segment is projected to reflect the highest CAGR. In terms of revenue, the hotel/resort spas segment is projected to represent robust revenue growth, recording more than US$ 20,000 Mn by 2026-end.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of spa are COMO Shambhala Estate, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz, Forte Village Resort, Canyon Ranch, Chiva Som International Health Resort, St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, The Connaught, The Chedi Andermatt and Rancho La Puerta.

