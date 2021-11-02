High Heat Foam Market Consumer Behaviour Analysis & Technology Estimates, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global High Heat Foam Market is predicted to reach USD 13.89 billion by 2024 due to increase in demand for light-weight vehicles in automobile industry. High heat foams are extensively used in manufacturing, automotive, industrial, aerospace and railways due to its insulation property and energy saving. They also eliminate energy waste and improve the vehicle’s performance.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Puren GmbH

Intec Foams

Rogers Corporation

Armacell International S.A.

Evonik Industries

Sabic

Sinoyqx

Wacker Chemie AG

UBE Industries, Ltd

Growth Drivers:

High heat foam market is majorly driven by expanding automotive and aerospace sector due to increase in demand for lightweight vehicles. Moreover, stringent regulations for reducing automotive pollution is driving the demand for fuel-efficient automobiles, which ultimately boosts the high heat foam industry. Advancements in commercial aviation industry and increasing use of foams are expected to encourage the market growth of high heat foam. Petrochemicals are initially used in the manufacturing of high heat foams. Hence, unstable petrochemical prices are expected to hinder the market growth of high heat foam in the years to come.

Rise in need for high heat foams from aerospace industry is expected to bring opportunities in high heat foam market. This can be majorly attributed to the emerging economies of Asia Pacific region. High heat foam industry is categorized on the basis of product, application and geography. On the basis of product, the market is divided into polyethylene, silicone, melamine, polyimide, etc. Due to the rise in demand for silicone in industrial applications, the segment is expected to lead the market of high heat foam. Similarly, melamine segment is expected to witness high growth due to its wide application in aerospace industry.

Product Outlook:

Silicone

Polyimide

Melamine

Polyethylene

Application Outlook:

Automotive

Locomotive

Industrial

Aerospace

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, high heat foam industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Due to significant growth in construction and automotive industries of emerging economies, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market of high heat foam.

