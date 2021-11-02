Indoor Air Purification Market Distribution Channel Analysis and Regional Estimates, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Indoor Air Purification Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period due to rising awareness among consumers regarding ill effects of indoor air impurities on health. Indoor air purification is the process of removing or deactivating indoor air pollutants. Indoor air purifiers help to maintain clean and safe environment in home as well as manufacturing and production facilities. They remove odors, contaminated particles, eliminate gaseous pollution and promote healthy air.

The factors driving indoor air purification are increasing levels of poor air quality and rise in spending power of consumers from emerging economies. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding industrial emissions and issues associated with the health of working staff are propelling the demand for indoor air purifiers, thereby fueling indoor air purification industry. However, release of byproducts and significant cost of indoor air purifiers are hampering the market growth of indoor air purification.

With the growing consumer awareness, manufacturers are witnessing opportunities to manufacture more efficient air quality products. Indoor air purifiers are gaining demand from Easter influences (CAM) complementary and alternative medicine. CAM includes wide range of treatments, therapies and health systems that are broadly used in healthcare facilities.

Prominent Players:

The key players in indoor air purification industry are Abatement Technologies, Inc., AllerAir Industries Inc., Aprilaire, Blueair, Inc., 3M Purification Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, Industrial Air Solutions Inc., Clarcor, Inc., Halton Group, Trane Inc., Electrocorp, Sharp Corporation, Lennox International Inc. and Life well Environment Technology Co. Ltd.

Indoor air purification market is categorized on the basis of product, technology, application and geography. On the basis of product, the market is divided into dust collectors & vacuums, fire & emergency exhaust, mist eliminators, fume & smoke collectors, etc. Vacuums and dust collectors segment is projected to lead indoor air purification industry owing to its extensive use in the industrial and residential sectors.

In terms of technology, indoor air purification market is split into HEPA (high efficiency particulate air), activated carbon, electrostatic precipitators, ionic filters and others. HEPA filters are predicted to register significant growth in the years to come owing to its high efficiency.

Based on application, indoor air purification industry is divided into healthcare & hospitality, residential, industrial and commercial. Industrial application segment is predicted to lead the market of indoor air purification owing to the need maintaining clean indoor air quality in production and manufacturing places. Furthermore, residential segment is expected to grow considerably in future due to reduced prices of air purification products for kitchens and rooms.

Geographically, indoor air purification market is segmented as North America, Central & South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to the market of dominate indoor air purification owing to the increasing demand from residential, commercial and industrial sectors from emerging economies like China and India.

