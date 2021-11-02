Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analysis Report To, 2026

The report “Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Component (Solutions and Services(Professional and Managed)),Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premises),Network Type(4G and 5G) End User(Telecom operators, Enterprises)and Region – Global Forecast to 2026”, size is expected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2020 to USD 13.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.8% during the forecast period.. The vEPC market is gaining traction due to its cloud native architecture that will improve the modularity of products with greater emphasize on low latency, and higher bandwidth.The rapid rise in the volume of data being carried by cellular networks has been driven largely by consumer demand for video, and the shift of business toward the use of cloud services. The commercialization of 5G services in enterprises such as private 5G and availability of unlicensed and shared spectrum in the globe are expected to shape the future of the vEPC market.

Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Services play a vital role in the deployment and integration of next-generation networking solutions in an enterprise’s business environment. Services are considered an important component of the vEPC market, as they majorly focus on improving the business processes and optimizing the enterprise’s network. Services are considered as the backbone of vEPC, as they are instrumental in fulfilling the clients’ requirements, such as network testing, planning and optimization, support and maintenance, and consulting.

Cloud mode of deployment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud mode of deployment is expected to ehibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period.vEPC is a cloud-native next-generation virtualized core network architecture. With cloud-based technologies, end users can better leverage the business to the cloud or migrate it to the cloud platform for efficient and continuous service capabilities. The deployment of various cloud-based and 5G on-demand slicing solutions using cloud-native thinking and models is bound to accelerate the digital transformation of the entire communications industry.

APAC region to record the highest market share in the vEPC market in 2020

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is transforming dynamically with respect to the adoption of new technologies across various sectors. The infrastructural growth in APAC, especially in Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, China, and India, and the increasing deployment of 4G and 5G networks present huge opportunities for the implementation of the vEPC solution. With the increasing adoption of technologies, such as VR and AR as well as the IoT, the content will become even more data-intensive, which will demand seamless network connectivity and coverage and would present a huge opportunity for the vEPC market in the region.

Key and innovative vendors in the vEPC market include Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco(US), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), Affirmed Networks(US), Mavenir(US), NEC(Japan), Athonet(Italy), Cumcore(Finland), Druid Software(Ireland), IPLook (China), Tech Mahindra (India), Parallel Wireless (US), Polaris Networks (US), Xingtera (US), Lemko (US), Tecore(US), and Telrad Networks (Israel).

