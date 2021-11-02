Northbrook, USA, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Top 10 Care Chemicals Market (Color Cosmetics, Personal Care Ingredients, Active Ingredients, Fragrance Ingredients, I&I Cleaning Chemicals, Surfactants, Emollient Esters, Cosmetic Pigments, Cosmetic Preservatives, Ethoxylates) – Global Forecast to 2021″, Care chemicals are products that are used for homecare, personal care and industrial and institutional cleaning. These chemicals, such as cosmetic products, cosmetic pigments, personal care ingredients, surfactants, and much more are used for skin care, hair care, cleanliness, and hygiene at home and workplace. The various markets covered in this report are color cosmetics, personal care ingredients, cosmetic pigments, active ingredients for cosmetics and surfactants market.

Personal Care Ingredients: Driven by increasing outdoor activity, changing lifestyle, skin health awareness

The market demand for personal care products is driven by increasing outdoor activity, changing lifestyle, skin health awareness, and an aging population. Personal care ingredients include antimicrobials, conditioning polymers, emollients, hair fixative/styling polymers, rheology control agents, skin lightening/whitening actives, surfactants, and UV absorbers, which provide physical as well as functional properties to the personal care products. Increasing awareness among customers towards personal hygiene has pushed the sales of these products, such as baby products, bath & shower products, and hair care.

Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Chemicals: Demand for clean and hygienic workplace will drive this market.

I&I cleaning chemicals are primarily used in general cleaning, commercial laundry, machinery and equipment cleaning in industries such as manufacturing, commercial offices, healthcare, retail, food service, automotive, and others. Cleaning plays a very important role in the growth and performance in these industries. Healthcare, hospitality, and retail are the sectors where there is a direct client interaction and thus these industries are very focused on cleaning. In manufacturing, automotive, and food processing, better hygiene not only results in quality products but is also safe for the worker’s health which helps in improving productivity. All these industries are projected to grow at a positive rate which is expected to grow the demand of I&I cleaning chemicals in these industries.

Though the primary function of cleaning remains the same in all the industries, however, every industry needs a special type of cleaners based on the product type or the industry type. Thus, the major players in I&I cleaning chemicals differentiate themselves by catering to the specific needs of the customers and are thus able to compete in the market.

Active Ingredients for Cosmetics: Multifunctional ingredients to drive this market

Active ingredients include ingredients such as anti-ageing agents, exfoliators, conditioning agents, UV agents, among others. Active ingredients are used in various skin and hair care products such as facial and body creams, lotions, masks, shampoos, dyes and other formulations to increase the final value of the products.

There is a push towards sustainability and reduction of compounds used in any cosmetic formulation. The demand for improved functionality and multiple benefits from a single product is highly increasing. For instance, BB (Blemish Balm) cream, which is promoted as multifunctional product claims to treat various skin related problems like anti-aging, skin brightening, and sun protection. From BB, CC, and DD creams to post-shave moisturizers with sun protection UVA and UVB rays, there is an increasing demand for products that target two or more concerns at the same time.

Some of the major players in the care chemicals market are BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), and Evonik industries AG (Germany). Major players in this market are focusing on organic growth strategies such as new product launches and expansions.

