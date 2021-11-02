Depleting Fossil Fuel Reserves Spurring Demand for Flooded Lead Acid Battery – New Study by FactMR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Flooded Lead Acid Battery market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Flooded Lead Acid Battery

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Flooded Lead Acid Battery. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Flooded Lead Acid Battery Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4626

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Flooded Lead Acid Battery, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Flooded Lead Acid Battery Market.

Automotive lead acid battery market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 41.8 Bn and is poised to grow at a value CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The surge in production of automobiles globally has supplemented the growth of lead acid battery market. Lead acid batteries are soaring on popularity as they provide an additional source of power to the vehicle.

However, in the current scenario, the global automobile market has been stagnant in terms of profitable growth. This is anticipated to change in the coming years as the automotive sector is set to capture growth opportunities owing to the increasing vehicle production, thus aiding the demand for automotive lead acid batteries.

Moreover, the heightened uptake of passenger cars globally, is expected to accelerate the growth of automotive lead acid battery market. Further, a steady rise in the use of pure electric and hybrid vehicles is fueling demand for enhanced flooded batteries which function as auxiliary batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI). The newest report by Fact.MR estimates that the enhanced flooded batteries will account for ~34% of the total global value share by the end of forecast period.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4626

Key Takeaways of Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market

Flooded batteries are estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ ~4.9 Bn accounting for nearly 39% of the total share during the forecast period. Owing to the extensive use of cost-effective energy storage batteries in emerging countries, flooded battery segment is projected to expand 1.4X as compared to 2019

Asia-Pacific will remain the prominent region across the forecast period, accounting for more than 45% share in the automotive lead acid battery market.

The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) technology segment is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ ~15.1 Bn during the forecast period owing to the continuous adoption of conventional vehicles over electric vehicles due to lack of charging infrastructure in developing economies.

In terms of value, the enhanced flooded battery type segment is expected to grow 2.2X over the forecast period

“Research and development initiatives for sustainable technologies and high performance at low costs is expected to provide new growth prospects in the automotive lead acid battery market” says the Fact.MR analyst

Partnerships to Remain Key Forte of Competitors

The report reveals some of the key players, including EnerSys Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Leoch International Technology Limited, Exide Industries Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Company, Exide Technologies Inc., CSB Battery Company Limited, NorthStar, FIAMM S.p.A., and others. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on building partnerships to strengthen their global presence. For instance,

In 2019, Exide Industry partnered with JCB’s Electric Teletrucks. With this partnership Exide will provide nuanced battery solutions to JCB

In 2018, NorthStar teamed up with Daimler to create the world’s first ultra-high performance pure lead AGM battery

Key Segments Covered

Battery Type Flooded Automotive Lead Acid Battery Enhanced Flooded Automotive Lead Acid Battery Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Automotive Lead Acid Battery

Technology Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Lead Acid Battery Hybrid Lead Acid Battery Electric Lead Acid Battery

Vehicle Type Automotive Lead Acid Battery for Passenger Cars Automotive Lead Acid Battery for Light Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales via OEMs Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales via Aftermarket



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4626

Key Question answered in the survey of Flooded Lead Acid Battery market report:

Sales and Demand of Flooded Lead Acid Battery

Growth of Flooded Lead Acid Battery Market

Market Analysis of Flooded Lead Acid Battery

Market Insights of Flooded Lead Acid Battery

Key Drivers Impacting the Flooded Lead Acid Battery market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Flooded Lead Acid Battery market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Flooded Lead Acid Battery



More Valuable Insights on Flooded Lead Acid Battery Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Flooded Lead Acid Battery, Sales and Demand of Flooded Lead Acid Battery, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:

Ground Support Equipment Tires Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Rack Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Shaft Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com