AnodynePay – A product of Plutus Health Inc, Simplifies Patient Billing and Payments

Dallas, TX, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — Handling patient statements and payments is a big challenge for healthcare entities, as the cost to collect is very high on these small balances. However, with the new HDHP plans and increased patient responsibility portion – it is an area that has come under sharp focus in recent times. Plutus Health Inc. provides the best Patient Engagement solution to handle this critical area for healthcare providers in the United States.

AnodynePay is a full-suite Patient Engagement platform that can send thousands of electronic statements to patients via email in a few minutes. Once the patient receives the email, they can view the attached .pdf (password protected for HIPAA) either from their email or log-in to the Patient portal to view the detailed balance. AnodynePay also has the capability to send both Payment and Appointment reminders via Text messages or automated IVR calls to the patients. The patient gets a link for payment via the Text message and can click the link to make an online payment from their phones, like the payment option when using the Patient Portal. The patients can even use the Quick Pay option to make payments without logging into the portal.

For any queries on the statement, there is an in-built Chat facility that the patient can use to submit their questions and get clarity on the statement and their balance. Additional features for the healthcare practice include the ability to enable the patients to set-up a Credit Card on file, Recurring payments, Payment plan and even AutoPay. The healthcare practice has visibility into the Analytics section where they can track email open and click rates. The healthcare practice can also download a Patient Payment report from AnodynePay to upload to their Billing software and seamlessly post payments.

About the Company:

Plutus Health Inc. is a 14-year-old full-cycle technology-driven RCM firm specializing in, medical billing, medical coding, payments, credentialing, prior authorizations, AR follow-up & denial management. They also offer a robust billing software, a financial analytics dashboard, patient e-statements software and a patient payment portal.

Plutus Health Inc. provides superior HIPAA compliant revenue cycle management outsourcing & end-to-end business solutions to healthcare providers in these United States. Its team is dedicated towards delivering the best solutions and are ready to help you create a growth action plan with automated and optimized processes.