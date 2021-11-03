Services provided by Centex Technologies in Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — If you are looking for high quality technology solutions related to website designing, e-commerce website development, internet marketing, SEO and more, check out the services provided at Centex Technologies. The company strives to help businesses use the latest internet marketing strategies to attain success.

About Centex Technologies

The company is a leading web development and computer consulting company that provides technical support to businesses in the Central Texas area. It has a team of full service consultants who provide a variety of services related to Information Technology. The company is certified to practice management systems, deal with electronic medical records and is an authorized Pearson VUE examination center.

Services Provided

Managed Services: IT consulting, network administration, tech support, PC repair, security systems (Security cameras, remote viewing touch screen systems, etc.), remote data backup, hardware and software

Custom Development: Website development, SharePoint, software development, website design, mobile application development, custom application development

Testing: Offers a broad range of exams by Pan, Pearson VUE and PSI. Exams include CISCO, ACSM, MTA, GED, Comp TIA A+, Security +, Network + and others

Internet Marketing: Online reputation management, Pay Per Click advertizing (PPC), Pay Per Acquisition (PPA), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), social media marketing and online media buying



Benefits of Choosing the Company

Supports all types of businesses from startups to multi-million dollar businesses

Assigns a dedicated project manager for assessing the needs of every client

More than 12 years of experience

Has a specially trained technology consulting team

Experience in Linux, Novell Netware and all Microsoft operating systems

Services help in improving the efficiency of businesses

Secure, convenient and cost-effective solutions

A one-stop shop for software maintenance and updates

Free 24/7 customer support

Highly skilled staff

User-friendly web applications

For more information about the services provided by Centex Technologies, visit the Central Texas Office at 501 N. 4th street Killeen, TX-76541 (Downtown, Corner of 4th Street & Avenue B) or call at (254) 213-4740. You can also visit https://www.centextech.com or check out its social media pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.