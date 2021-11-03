Surimi Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2021-2031

Posted on 2021-11-03 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Growing demand for seafood analogs such as imitation crabs and lobster meat has been driving demand for surimi in the global market. Innovative products such as surimi noodles and efforts by companies to adopt new taste trends to meet consumer demand are also aiding market expansion. As such, the surimi market is expected to experience high growth in terms of volume over the coming decade.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global surimi market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 12 billion by 2030, with its growth rate pegged at nearly 6% from 2020 to 2030.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5014

Key Takeaways from Surimi Market Study

  • East Asia accounts for a share of more than 35% in the global surimi market, and is expected to experience growth of 1.8X by 2030 over the value in 2020.
  • The surimi market in South East Asia & Oceania is expected to portray the highest growth rate of over 6% during forecast period.
  • Based on source, demand for itoyori accounts for the highest share in the market, and is expected to offer the highest absolute dollar opportunity during the forecast period.
  • While demand for chilled or fresh surimi is observed to be high at present, frozen surimi is expected to grow 1.9X by 2030 over the value in 2020.
  • Demand for surimi through direct sales is higher in comparison with retail sales, and is expected to show higher growth during the forecast period.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have a low to moderate impact on the global surimi market.

“Gap between supply and demand for surimi has been driving prices in recent years, and further imposition of sustainable fishing practices is expected to have a high impact on prices in future,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5014

Report Scope

Attribute Details
Market Size in 2020 US$ 3 Bn
Market Forecasted Value for 2031 US$ 5.8 Bn
Global Growth Rate ~6.1
Share of Top 10 Companies 30% to 40%
Forecast Period 2021-2031
Historical Data Available for 2016-2020
Market Analysis MT for Volume and US$ Million for Value
Key Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA
Key Countries Covered
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest of LATAM
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • BENELUX
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Rest of South Asia
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • South Africa
  • GCC Countries
  • Rest of South Africa
Key Market Segments Covered
  • Species
  • Form
  • Sales Channel
  • Application
  • Region
Key Companies Profiled
  • Aquamar Inc,
  • Viciunia Group
  • Trident Seafoods
  • Pacific Seafood Group
  • SeaPak
  • Glacier Fish Company
  • Boston Salads & Prepared Foods
  • Arctic Storm Management Group
  • OceanFood Sales Ltd.
  • Maruha Nichiro Group
  • Russia Fishery Companies
  • Thong Siek Global
  • Trans-Ocean Products
  • Gadre Marine
  • Ocean More Foods Co. Ltd.
  • American Seafoods Group
  • Others
Pricing Available upon Request

 

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5014

Key Segments Covered in Surimi Industry Survey

  • By Species

    • Fish Surimi
      • Alaskan Pollock
      • Atlantic Cod
      • Tilapia
      • Black Bass
      • Others
    • Meat Surimi
      • Pork Surimi
      • Beef Surimi

  • By Form

    • Fresh Surimi
      • Whole
      • Fillet
    • Processed Surimi
      • Canned
      • Frozen
        • Whole
        • Fillet

  • By Sales Channel

    • Direct Sales of Surimi
    • Indirect Sales of Surimi
      • Modern Trade
      • Convenience Stores
      • Specialty Food Stores
      • Wholesale Stores
      • Discount Stores
      • Online Retail
      • Other Retail Formats

  • By Application

    • Food Industry
    • Pharmaceutical Industry
    • Animal Feed
    • Pet Food
    • Food Service
    • Retail

Crucial insights in the   Surimi Market research:

  • Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Surimi Market Basic overview of the Hydrocarbon Waxes Market, including market definition, classification, and applications.
  • Scrutinization of each Surimi Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
  • Adoption trend of Surimi Market across various industries.
  • Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Surimi Market stakeholders.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution