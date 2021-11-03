Surimi Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2021-2031

Growing demand for seafood analogs such as imitation crabs and lobster meat has been driving demand for surimi in the global market. Innovative products such as surimi noodles and efforts by companies to adopt new taste trends to meet consumer demand are also aiding market expansion. As such, the surimi market is expected to experience high growth in terms of volume over the coming decade.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global surimi market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 12 billion by 2030, with its growth rate pegged at nearly 6% from 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from Surimi Market Study

East Asia accounts for a share of more than 35% in the global surimi market, and is expected to experience growth of 1.8X by 2030 over the value in 2020.

The surimi market in South East Asia & Oceania is expected to portray the highest growth rate of over 6% during forecast period.

Based on source, demand for itoyori accounts for the highest share in the market, and is expected to offer the highest absolute dollar opportunity during the forecast period.

While demand for chilled or fresh surimi is observed to be high at present, frozen surimi is expected to grow 1.9X by 2030 over the value in 2020.

Demand for surimi through direct sales is higher in comparison with retail sales, and is expected to show higher growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have a low to moderate impact on the global surimi market.

“Gap between supply and demand for surimi has been driving prices in recent years, and further imposition of sustainable fishing practices is expected to have a high impact on prices in future,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Size in 2020 US$ 3 Bn Market Forecasted Value for 2031 US$ 5.8 Bn Global Growth Rate ~6.1%

