Medicinal Herbs Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2020 to 2030

Increased demand for natural and herbal products in the recent past have led to an impressive growth of various medicinal herbs, pushing the research and developments in the medicinal herbs market. Medicinal herbs market is profoundly influenced by multiple properties and benefits served by these medicinal herbs, which is projected to drive the global medicinal herbs market throughout the forecast period. The shift in the demand from synthetic and conventional products to herbal products has further boosted the revenues in the medicinal herbs market. Various forms of medicinal herbs offered by the processors such as whole, powder, and liquids are likely to increase the overall sales of the medicinal herbs market across the globe.

Developing economies like China, India, various countries in Latin America are expected to create several remunerative opportunities for the medicinal herbs market. Various macro-economic factors were taken into consideration for analyzing the overall sales of the global medicinal herbs market. The rising cost of healthcare, increase in per capita disposable income, growth in the global GDP, are among the crucial factors. All these macroeconomic factors have been driving the global market for medicinal herbs.

Increased inclination towards the consumption of herbal medicines pushing the growth of the medicinal herbs market

Global medicinal herbs market is primarily driven by the increasing use of herbal medicines and herbal supplements across the globe. The increased inclination towards the consumption of herbal supplements due to the rising concerns related to an unhealthy lifestyle and eating habits has led to an increased requirement for the intake of health supplements predominantly made from herbs. These medicinal herbs are naturally derived medicines used for the treatment of various ailments. The medicines derived from medicinal herbs are a sum of practices, skills, and knowledge based on the experiences, beliefs, and theories, which are indigenous to various cultures, used for prevention and maintenance of health. Various types of medicines can be derived from medicinal herbs, including Chinese medicines, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, among others. The side effects shown by modern medicines drive the consumer preferences towards the use of herbal medicines and herbal supplements, which in turn drives the global market for medicinal herbs.

Medicinal Herbs Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of medicinal herbs market on the basis of base product type, nature, packaging, and sales channel.

Type

Horsetail

Dandelion

Echinacea

Valerian

St. John’s Wort

Lemon Balm

Yarrow

Calendula

Peppermint

Spearmint

Marshmallow Wintergreen

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Form

Whole

Powder

Liquid

End-Use

Medicinal Tea

Health Supplement

Nutritive Jams

Herbal Medicines

Cosmeceuticals

Other Uses

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

