Immunohistochemistry/IHC Market – Driver, Opportunities, Analysis, Growth, Market Size, Share and Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report “Immunohistochemistry/IHC Market by Product (Antibodies, Reagents (Chromogenic Substrates), Kits), Application (Diagnostics (Cancer, Infectious), Research, Forensic), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Immunohistochemistry Market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Driver: Growing incidence and prevalence of cancer

Over the years, the prevalence of cancer has risen rapidly across the globe. According to GLOBOCAN, in 2018, the prevalence of cancer was 43.8 million globally (9.6 million cancer deaths were registered in the same year). The incidence of cancer was 18.1 million new cases in 2018, and this figure is expected to increase to 29.5 million by 2040. The increase in the incidence of cancer can be attributed to the growing geriatric as well as the total population.

Immunohistochemistry is most commonly used in the diagnosis and management of cancer. Some of the diagnostic uses of IHC include distinguishing invasive carcinoma from pseudo-invasive lesions, differentiating usual ductal hyperplasia (UDH) from atypical ductal hyperplasia (ADH/LG-DCIS), ruling out micro-invasion, identifying breast cancer histologic subtypes and molecular phenotypes, and confirming the breast as the primary site in metastatic carcinoma. The use of IHC in the management of metastatic melanoma with the help of PD-L1 IHC immune therapeutics in the recent past has revolutionized immuno-oncology. It is also used to predict therapeutic response in two important tumors, i.e., carcinoma of breast and prostate. Thus, the rapidly growing incidence and prevalence of cancer will propel the demand for immunohistochemistry products.

Opportunity: Increasing demand for personalized medicine

Personalized medicine for non-small-cell lung cancer patients has proven to be extremely effective, and its use is expected to increase in the future. Immunohistochemistry techniques support this approach to treatment decision-making by performing the most complete and accurate histological subtyping of tumors possible (supported by predictive immunohistochemistry and the assessment of relevant biomarkers). Moreover, the increased availability of immunohistochemistry assays that detect mutant proteins (e.g., BRAF V600E and IDH1 R132H) provides a helpful replacement and/or adjunct for molecular testing. These techniques are highly reproducible, entail reasonable technical and interpretation complexity, and are available at relatively lesser costs, making them valuable novel tools in modern cancer care. The development of multiplex and mutation-specific immunohistochemistry assays represents important innovations, which provide improved utility in the context of personalized medicine and targeted therapy. The PD-L1 IHC assay is currently being used in late-stage nivolumab clinical studies for multiple indications, including non-small-cell lung cancer.

Similarly, tissue diagnostic reagents, test products, instrumentation, and other related products, which are widely used by both clinical and research laboratories, are an integral part of the development of personalized medicine. As a result, the growth of the tissue diagnostics market (this market is expected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 4.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5%, according to MarketsandMarkets Repository) is expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the IHC market (as IHC is a part of tissue diagnostics).

Key Players of Market

The global IHC market is dominated by a few globally established players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) Danaher Corporation (US), PHC Holding Corporation (Japan), Biocare Medical, LLC. (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

North America accounted for the largest share of the immunohistochemistryss market in 2019.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the IHC market. The growth in this regional market can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the IHC market in the US, rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases, and the increasing adoption of companion diagnostic assay kits.

