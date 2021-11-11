Adhesives Market: Asia Pacific Remains one of the Leading Markets for Manufacturers – Fact.MR Study

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

Driven by the rising application in construction sector, the adhesives market is forecast to surge at above 5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Fact MR in its recent study has indicated the market to gain from rising demand from industries such as building & construction, packaging, footwear industry, and others.

Adhesives are nonmetallic substances used to stick two separate objects or items together. They are commonly referred to as glue, gum or paste. Since adhesives are used in almost all sectors, there has been a constant demand for their production which directly affects their sales.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of various factors enabling growth in the market. It highlights hidden opportunities and potential threats. Some of the key takeaways from the report are highlighted below:

Key Takeaways from Adhesives Market Report

Increasing demand from the automotive sector is expected to boost adhesive markets. Surging automotive production in India and China will therefore make Asia Pacific a lucrative market

The requirements for ecofriendly adhesives is predicted to create growth opportunities across manufacturing industries

Rising use of adhesives in electronic gadgets will bolster prospects in electronics sector

Ethylene vinyl acetate forecast to account for leading share in the market among product types

The Covid-19 pandemic has effected all sectors including the adhesives market. Production faced a decline due to the lack of raw materials supply. However, the market is expected to recover and grow in an increasingly steady pace.

Adhesives Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the adhesives market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by type, application, product, and key region.

Type Water Based

Solvent Based

Hot Melt

Reactive

PSA

Others Application Packaging

Building/Construction

Transportation

Footwear & Leather Goods

Product Assembly

Consumer/DIY

Others Product Acrylics

Epoxy

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyurethane (PU)

Styrenic Blook

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

