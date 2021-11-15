Plutus Health Inc. is now SOC 2 Type 2 Certified

Dallas, TX, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — If you are a healthcare practitioner and looking for a medical billing company that is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, contact Plutus Health Inc. They have recently announced that they are now SOC 2 Type 2 certified.

Several clients want SaaS company’s security measures for protecting their data; producing a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 report will develop trust and assurance. There are multiple benefits of SOC 2 Type 2 certification, including customer confidence, incident impact minimization, and streamlined compliance.

Plutus Health Inc. is SOC2 certified across all service lines, locations & technology solutions. It will ensure the customer about Plutus Health’s data security and compliance.

Here are the five trust services principles that comprise the SOC2 report:

  • Security: The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).
  • Availability: The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.
  • Processing: Integrity System processing is complete, accurate, timely, and authorized.
  • Online Privacy: Personal information obtained from e-commerce is collected, used, disclosed, and retained as committed or agreed.
  • Security: Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

 

Also, they adhere to all the compliances required under HIPAA and the BAAs to undertake with their clients. Their HIPAA compliance team is led by a compliance officer who monitors compliance. For further details, visit https://www.plutushealthinc.com/, or you can contact Mr. Gett Johnson or Lisa Williams at press@plutushealthinc.com!

Address: 4835 LBJ Freeway, Suite 300, Dallas, TX 75244

Contact Sales: (469) 242-6053

About the Company:

Plutus Health Inc. provides superior HIPAA-compliant revenue cycle management outsourcing & end-to-end business solutions to healthcare providers and revenue cycle management companies in the United States. Plutus Health’s team is dedicated to delivering the best solutions and is ready to help you create a growth action plan with automated, optimized processes.

