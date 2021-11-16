Axis Cable Lugs – Economical & Reliable!

Mumbai, India, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Electrical connections in different systems are the prime factors that ensure proper functioning and operations. Axis India provides hassle-free faultless electrical connections by designing the ideal cable lugs focusing on industry standards.

Every industry has its requirements that define the product descriptions and features. For instance, heavy machinery needs cable lugs made of copper for enhanced connectivity and safety purposes. Machines with a low requirement of electricity will find aluminium cable lugs ideal for connecting wire terminals. For such varied needs, Axis India comes into the picture with its ISO 9001:2015 certified product ranges.

It has designed and developed cable lugs ranging from 1.5 mm2 to 1200 mm2 in size. These lugs are made of pure copper, bi-metal, or aluminium, considering the specifications mandated by the respective industries. These lugs connections perfectly maintain the electrical between the wire terminals and the electrical systems and ensure a relentless flow of electricity throughout the system.

The manufacturing company follows popular standards mandated by the regulatory bodies and top organizations such as UL, IEC, ISO, EN, NFC, IEEE etc. All items are designed, developed, and tested in-house to ensure quality and endurance before being marketed and released.

These cable lugs and connectors are available either in bolted type or compression type. The industries can easily match the specifications of the electrical connectors they need from its product range. For more than 25 years, Axis India has gained the trust of the top clients in the electrical industry by providing the latest and best technology in the segment of cable lugs and connectors.

Apart from quality, this brand offers highly-reliable and economical solutions for safe electrical connectors. Without any hassle, these items can be used for domestic and commercial electrical connections.

Visit https://axis-india.com/products/ to find the ideal cable lugs and connectors enlisted with proper product descriptions.

About the company:

Axis is the leading Indian manufacturer & exporter of a wide range of Electrical Components used in Electrical Installations and in the Equipment Building industry. Our main customer base consists of Distributors/Wholesalers of Electrical Products, Electrical Contractors & Installers, Equipment Manufacturers, Maintenance Companies and Government Authorities.