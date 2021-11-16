GITEX 2021 – Glimpses of ZealousWeb’s Experience at the Tech Week!

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — ZealousWeb representatives had a great time at GITEX 2021, an event where companies from across the world gathered under one roof to exhibit their work and discuss modern technologies that brought a sea change in human life. Attending marketing mania, where global marketing gurus, creative heads, and brand strategists unveiled the secrets of engaging and delighting consumers, was one of the best experiences in the entire Tech Week. Our primary focus was to help startups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) generate more revenue through digital marketing. We also had productive conversations with healthcare professionals who wanted to know more about the role of healthcare digital marketing in improving audience reach and service awareness.

Held between 17-21 October 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre, GITEX 2021 provided a unique environment for businesses and individuals to admire the fusion of technology. Representing the national ambitions of the people of UAE for the future economy, GITEX attracts tech enthusiasts from the East and West and provides them with a phenomenal networking environment.

“I had an excellent time attending intriguing conferences where thought leaders shed light on trailblazing tech. Be it about networking with like-minded people or addressing the digital marketing queries of the attendees – tech week was the perfect place for experiencing an adrenaline rush,” said ZealousWeb Founder & CEO, Kandarp Bhatt.

From tech leaders, startup founders, and investors to celebrities – GITEX is the only event where you engage with people to chase a tech-prevalent future.

About ZealousWeb

ZealousWeb Technologies is a global solution, technology service, and outsourcing company delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization to help customers align technology innovation with business strategy across industries and geographies.

