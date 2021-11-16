Xterminator Pest Control Offers Structural Repair Options for Properties Damaged by Termite Infestations in Ohio

Columbus, OH, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Xterminator Pest Control offers a wide range of structural repair options for homes affected by a termite infestation in Ohio, including the popular Xpress Solutions Termite Treatment System. In addition to protecting a home from future infestations, this treatment system also protects homeowners from potentially costly repairs.

As the country’s leading termite control company, Xterminator Pest Control is committed to providing quality service across the United States. They’re working to educate consumers about protecting their homes from infestation and damage caused by pests. They provide free inspections and estimates to homeowners in Ohio so that homeowners can plan for the future of their property.

Speaking about their services, a spokesperson from the company commented: “As part of its continued community outreach, Xterminator Pest Control has made it a top priority to offer structural repair options for properties damaged by termite infestations. We want to make sure homeowners understand how to best deal with these types of situations in a way that’ll allow them to worry less about their homes and more about enjoying family time together.”

While some people may consider bugs a mere nuisance, they can be a serious problem if left unchecked. As it pertains to residential or commercial real estate, termite infestations can be particularly problematic. This is because these pests not only feast on wood—they also live inside it. Often, this damage is hidden from sight as the wood may appear to be fine from the outside.

As a result, if left unchecked, termites can cause significant damage over time and negatively impact a home’s structural integrity. Xterminator Pest Control specializes in the treatment and prevention of termites and all other pests.

While it is often cheaper to replace the building materials, many homeowners don’t realize that they have a choice to repair their property. Homeowners should consider the cost savings of repairing instead of replacing when choosing between these two options.

Through their network of trained technicians and specialists, Xterminator Pest Control is prepared to help properties damaged by termites. Their team of licensed professionals provides solutions for any structural damage caused by the presence of these pests. They perform thorough inspections to assess the extent of harm done and recommend proper treatment methods.

