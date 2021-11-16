Deodorization Systems Market Industry Analysis & Forecasts to 2023

The Deodorization Systems Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4.3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for higher nutritional value in edible oil and growing industrialization & rapid urbanization are driving the growth of this market.

Download PDF Brochure

Of the various technologies, the packed column segment is projected to record the largest market share from 2018 to 2023. The packed column technology is used from the standpoint of increasing efficiency and capacity. This technology employs structured packing with a higher surface area compared to other systems. This results in shorter contact time for the countercurrent flow of oil and vapor, thereby making it more efficient. Packed columns are often added to increase the capacity of existing deodorization systems. The system demonstrates enhanced efficiency in the stripping of free-fatty acids, volatile compounds, and foreign contaminants.

Based on refining method, the chemical refining segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The chemical refining process involves the removal of free-fatty acids with the use of a chemical substance, which in this case is caustic soda. The crude oil undergoes a degumming process, following which processing acids such as caustic soda are introduced to remove any underlying seed particles, carbohydrates, metal traces, or other impurities.

On the basis of edible oil, the palm oil segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Increasing demand for palm oil in the global market is projected to contribute toward the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Deodorization is used as the key refining process in palm oil refining in major oil-producing nations such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

Based on component, the towers segment is projected to have the largest market share between 2018 and 2023. Towers comprise the deacidification deodorizing tower and the cooling water tower. The deacidification deodorization tower is among the crucial tools that carry out the deodorization process. The tower is primarily utilized in continuous and semi-continuous systems where the process utilizes column-based infrastructure. In the tower houses, various components are associated with the deodorization process, such as pumps, trays, economizers, heat exchangers, and other retrofitted components.

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the deodorization systems market in 2018 and is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for deodorization systems in the edible oils industry is projected to increase with the improvements in infrastructure and technological advancements in the region. The development of automated deodorization systems and increased oil crop production in the region have helped companies such as Alfa Laval, Luohe Zhongiziyuan Grain and Oil Machinery Co., and Myande Group achieve a key role in the Asia Pacific market.

Make an Inquiry

Key players in this market include Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Desmet Ballestra (Belgium), Crown Iron Works (US), Compro International (Canada), Zhengzhou Sunshine Machinery Co. Inc. (China), Luohe Zhonzhiyuan Grains & Oil Machinery Co. Inc (China), Myande Group (China), Goyum Screw Press Pvt. Ltd. (India), HUM Oil and Fat Technologies (Turkey), Andreotti Impianti S.p.A (Italy), DVC Process Technologists Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Gianazza International S.p.A. (Italy). Major players in this market are focusing on increasing their market share and presence through new product launches & developments, investments, and partnerships. These companies have a strong presence in Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441