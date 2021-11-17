Symphony SummitAI announces “IT Hero Rises” in partnership with CIO association

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — In an effort to bring forth and recognise the unsung, the largely unknown role played by IT support professionals/teams toward ensuring business continuity and zero business disruption, Symphony SummitAI, a leading provider of AI-driven IT/Enterprise Management solutions, today announced “IT Hero Rises”, an initiative in partnership with CIO Association. The initiative is open to all IT support professionals (or their colleagues who can nominate them) across all verticals in India currently and will soon be extended worldwide. Stories of these Heroes will be featured at https://it-hero-rises.com/, which is dedicated to the initiative. Apart from being featured, selected ‘IT Heroes’ will receive a certificate from SummitAI & CIOKlub India besides a LinkedIn badge to add to their social handles in recognition of their dedication and passion.

Announcing the initiative, Satyen Vyas, CEO, Symphony SummitAI, said, “The sudden disruption due to Covid-19 last year brought to light the true importance of technology for businesses. IT teams across industries responded with incredible agility to the challenges of the new working environment. This crisis also showed us another important fact- the sheer human passion and commitment of people behind keeping the wheels running during such a challenging time, largely goes unnoticed. We were witness to many extraordinary stories where individuals and teams went beyond the call of duty. These are our true IT Heroes and Symphony SummitAI we take pride in recognizing/honoring them through this initiative. Thank CIO Association for readily consenting to partner.”

Added, Umesh Mehta, President, and CIO Association, “The CIO Association is pleased to partner with Symphony SummitAI for the “IT Hero Rises” initiative for too long, the sweat, tears and dedication of the countless thousands who slogged behind the scenes through personal hardships and sleepless nights, has not been told or recognized. I don’t think they went beyond seeking recognition but that does not mean their role, their passion should not be highlighted to the larger society. Salute each of these featured on the site and off it.”

About Symphony SummitAI: Symphony SummitAI is an ITIL-verified service, asset, and operations management solution that leverages the latest advances in AI, machine reasoning, analytics, and automation. SummitAI helps enterprise IT leaders and service providers unleash greater productivity within their IT service operations. With AI-driven knowledge intelligence, enterprise service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability, and control. Leading global enterprises across all verticals are delivering exceptional user experiences while lowering their IT costs. Symphony SummitAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI. Website: www.symphonysummit.com

Notes to editor – True stories where individuals/teams went beyond call of duty to ensure business continuity:

Jitesh Padol of Dana Systems talks about the precautions he had to take, like having a shower outside the home before he entered home because he had a pregnant wife at home. Read here. Ganesh Joshi, GM IT, NiLoN’s talks about the struggles he and his team had to go through when the Microsoft server crashed, amid personal tragedies like his mother succumbed to COVID. Read here. Balasubramani of Ashok Leyland writes about how he had to deal with the outage of DC cooling units and challenges to arrange a new one during the lockdown with the restricted transportation across Border States. Ashok Leyland is located closer to two state borders. Read here.

The above events are just some examples where the IT support team went beyond their responsibilities to fix the organization’s critical services that would have impacted the business continuity of the organization. You can find more stories @ https://it-hero-rises.com/