WEPACK 2022 scheduled for April, Promises to Meet Global Demands

WEPACK 2022 Goes Hybrid

Shanghai, China, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — RX China launches WEPACK 2022 on April 7-9 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. A globally awaited event, WEPACK 2022 will cover the entire packaging industry chain and its latest trends due to skyrocketing demand.

Owned by WEPACK 2022, the 9-in-1 mega shows, including SinoCorrugated South 2022, SinoFoldingCarton 2022, SinoFlexPack South 2022, Digital Printing Technology Expo 2022 (DPrint), SinoPaper South 2022, Intralogistics and Process Management Expo 2022 (InMAT), China Packaging Container Expo 2022 (PACKCON), Food Pack & Tech 2022, Asia Cold Storage & Refrigeration Warehouse Construction and Operation Exhibition (CSRW) will totally gather 1,500+ qualified exhibitors and 120,000+ trading buyers from online to offline with 160,000 sqm exhibition area on that time.

As in previous years, WEPACK 2022 will continue to launch the hybrid programs like Online Matchmaking, Online Guided Tour, Running Man, Exhibitor LiveStreams, Exhibitor Interviews, and Industry Webinars to create a communication channel bridging exhibitors and online audiences. For overseas visitors, the online show enables them to understand the global packaging market, keep abreast of the latest products and technologies, purchase new equipment, and introduce new technologies to respond to market changes in the post-pandemic era.

RX China’s Commitment

Since the first edition of SinoCorrugated in 2001, RX China has been committed to promoting exchanges and cooperation between packaging companies across China and throughout the world. With the goal of bringing more positive information to the industry and inspiring and promoting the progress of the global packaging industry, RX China opens a new era of packaging by bringing a high-quality platform for communication, exchange, cooperation, and trade to improve the global packaging industry. We carefully plan trade shows to provide exhibitors and visitors a better exhibition experience. Just check out our previous events.

In July 2021, the 7-in-1 Sino Mega Expo, Hybrid SinoCorrugated 2021, and Hybrid SinoFoldingCarton 2021 launched the first and biggest hybrid international trade show in Shanghai. The annual industry event gathered 1,000+ exhibitors and 90,000+ visitors, and 12, 000 online audiences from all over the world.

As a pioneer of the global packaging industry, Sino Mega Show launches WEPACK to take the next step and embrace innovation and transformation towards the future.

For more information, please contact Patrick.gu@rxglobal.com or visit the official website.