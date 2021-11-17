Consol Group Accounting Service Crossed 1000 Customers in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Auckland based accounting services Consol Group recently announced on their website that they have surpassed their target of 1000 clients. Over a thousand businesses based in New Zealand, with many from Auckland and Hamilton, have hired Accounting Auckland based Consol Group. In a relatively short amount of time, this accounting firm has proven itself as a fierce company that handles companies’ financial needs with the most acumen, dedication and care. They have a dedicated team of accountants who are sharp, dynamic and come with a tremendous amount of expertise in this field.

Consol Group is one of the most affordable accounting firms in the market. Since all their operations are online, they end up saving up to 40% of costs for its clients! In fact, the company guarantees that they are cheaper by up to 40% than the next best in the market and much, much more effective than the traditional accounting firms. Their cost effectiveness with terrific attention to detail letting businesses, especially the small and medium ones, keep more money in their reserve, expand their businesses and give jobs to more people. Their various packages cover all kinds of businesses from small to big and all other kinds that exist in between.

“We have made splendid progress over the Last few years. We had targeted that by early 2021, we would have 1000 clients. Though COVID played spoilsport, it couldn’t dent our spirits and finally, this past October, we achieved that feat. Our highly experienced team of Tax Specialists and Chartered Accountants are always ready to serve your needs. Our online service makes sure you keep doing what you do best without having to worry about your filings and papers. Our customer support team provides unlimited support and advice. We promise you that with us, you’ll definitely end up maximising your profits at a next level”, said the Senior Accountant at Consol Group.

About Consol Group:

Consol Group is an accounting company that is based in Auckland. All its business is done online and it has a track record of being the cheapest accounting firm in New Zealand.

For more information, please visit https://www.consolgroup.co.nz/

Media Contact:

Address: Smales Farm, 72 Taharoto Road, Takapuna, Auckland, New Zealand 0622

Phone Number: 0800001851

Email Id: info@consolgroup.co.nz

Website: http://www.consolgroup.co.nz/

###