AudiFab Music Converters Fully Support macOS 12 Monterey

Monterey, CA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — AudiFab Inc., a streaming music recording provider, announces full support for Apple’s latest release system – macOS 12 Monterey – on Nov. 10th, 2021.

On Monday, October 25, 2021, macOS 12 Monterey was unveiled Worldwide. Compared to macOS Big Sur, macOS 12 is a smaller update, but appeals to people who have multiple Apple devices, such as the iPad and iPhone. To be compatible with this new release, AudiFab took immediate actions to strictly test and upgrade all audio recorders for a better user experience.

Finally, on Nov. 10th, 2021, AudiFab declared all products, including Spotii Music Converter, Apple Music Converter, and Amazoo Music Converter, could perform smoothly with macOS 12, Apple Machines with M1 or Intel chip is supported.

AudiFab promises to update the programs constantly, to keep be compatible with the latest version of iTunes, Apple Music, Windows OS, and macOS systems. This time will be no exception. So far, all AudiFab hot sell products work perfectly on the latest macOS 12 Monterey.

Products Descriptions:

AudiFab Spotii Music Converter is an all-in-one music downloader for Spotify Free and Spotify Premium users, capable of converting Spotify songs, playlists, podcasts, radios to regular MP3, AAC, FLAC, WAV, AIFF format with lossless quality & ID3 tags preserved after conversion. Meanwhile, AudiFab Spotii Music Converter is also able to convert local music to MP3/M4A/AAC/WAV/OGG/AIFF, and edit ID3 tags.

AudiFab Applee Music Converter is made to download various audios which are playable in iTunes, including Apple Music, iTunes M4P Music, Audible AA, AAX audiobooks, and podcasts, while converting them into MP3, AAC, FLAC, WAV, AIFF formats within a few steps. Just like the Spotify Music Downloader, this product is also built-in with Local Audio Converter & ID3 Tags Editor.

AudiFab Amazoo Music Converter is a professional tool designed for Amazon Music users to convert songs from Prime Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Amazon Music HD to MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF, also retaining ID3 tags after conversion. Differ from other Amazon Music downloaders, AudiFab supports preserving 10% original audio quality (up to Ultra HD). This product provides Additional Tools for your better audio conversion as well.

Key Features of AudiFab’s Software:

Download Songs from Spotify/Apple Music/Amazon Music

Convert Spotify/Apple Music/Amazon Music to MP3, AAC, WAV, AIFF or FLAC

Keep 100% original audio quality (up to Ultra HD)

Keep & Edit ID3 tags after conversion

Convert local audio files to MP3, AAC, WAV, OGG, AIFFor FLAC

Free technical support & software update

For more information about AudiFab, please go to:

https://www. audifab .com/

AudiFab offers levels of subscription access, ranging from $14.95 per month to $59.95 per year, $129.9 for the lifetime plan. For more details, please go to: https://www.audifab.com/order.html

About AudiFab Inc.

AudiFab is dedicated to providing customers around the world with the best yet easy-to-use products including Spotify Music Converter, Apple Music Converter, Amazon Music Converter. AudiFab also offers high-quality customer support to users.

Contact info

Official Website: https://www. audifab .com