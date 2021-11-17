Meet dotConnect for PostgreSQL 7.22 with support of the latest PostgreSQL 14

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out the new version of dotConnect PostgreSQL 7.22. Now, users can connect their .NET projects to the latest PostgreSQL 14.

The release includes the following updates, related to support of PostgreSQL 14 new features:

1. dotConnect for PostgreSQL now supports the various multirange data types:

– int4multirange, int8multirange, nummultirange, datemultirange, tsmultirange, tstzmultirange;

– the new members IntMultirange, BigIntMultirange, NumericMultirange, TimeStampMultirange, TimeStampTZMultirange, DateMultirange are added to the PgSqlType enum;

– PgSqlReader.GetProviderSpecificValue returns provider-specific range types: PgSqlIntRange[] for int4multirange, PgSqlBigIntRange[] for int8multirange, PgSqlNumericRange[] for nummultirange, PgSqlTimeStampRange[] for datemultirange, PgSqlTimeStampTZRange[] for tsmultirange, PgSqlDateRange[] for tstzmultirange.

2. The latest version fully supports OUT parameters in stored procedures.

3. In the new release, NaN, Infinity, -Infinity values of numeric data types generate a NotSupportedException to avoid inconsistency.

dotConnect for PostgreSQL is a high-performance ORM enabled data provider for PostgreSQL that builds on ADO.NET technology to present a complete solution for developing PostgreSQL-based database applications. It introduces new approaches for designing application architecture, boosts productivity, and facilitates the development of database applications.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.