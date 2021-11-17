Conneqt partners with ServiceNow to deliver GRC solutions

Posted on 2021-11-17

Bangalore, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — We are excited to announce a strategic partnership with ServiceNow, a gold standard for digital workflow globally.

Through this partnership, Conneqt will leverage their deep domain knowledge across industries to deliver solutions to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation, then create digital workflows to optimize those processes for seamless digital operations. ServiceNow GRC reduces compliance complexity, streamline audits, and mitigate risks so that an organization can confidently direct its primary focus onto core business. Our mission is to deliver highly differentiated value to our customers, combing our strong business process expertise and adoption of ServiceNow to achieve tangible outcomes.

Date: 25 Nov, 2021

Time:- 11AM – 12.30PM

Venue: Virtual Platform

