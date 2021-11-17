International Academy offers premium Health & Skincare Courses

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Welcome to the International Academy, Cape Town’s leading training institute for the Health & Skin Care, Hairdressing, and Fitness Industries. Since its inception in 1990, we have grown to become one of South Africa’s largest suppliers of the nail, health, and skincare technicians, serving both local and foreign students.

About our health and skincare courses

As a multi-skilled Health and Skincare Practitioner, our health and skincare courses will enable you to work as part of a multidisciplinary team. After qualifying, you will be able to examine a client’s body and needs using visual, tactile, verbal, and evaluation abilities to assess the client’s state of health and design a specific treatment plan or beauty regime and skincare protocol. The primary goal of our health and skincare training courses is to offer and promote effective skin and body care treatments.



Admission requirements

The admission requirements for our health and skincare technician course are a National Senior Certificate or equivalent with an endorsement stating that you are qualified to pursue a Diploma at a Tertiary Institution, as well as being fluent in English, and available to attend a personal interview session.

After completing our health and skincare course

Our two-year course opens many doors, including the chance to travel and work on cruise ships, a career as a trainer for cosmetic companies, or establishing your own company and being a business owner. We provide all aspiring health and skincare therapists with the tools and resources they need to get started in the beauty industry.

Working abroad

The International Academy’s health and skincare course qualification will provide you with the knowledge necessary to work as a travelling therapist. Have you ever dreamed about visiting exotic islands or travelling to different parts of the globe? With our course qualifications, you’ll be able to work on luxury cruise ships or exotic island hotels and healthcare centres.

Hydro’s and spas

With a skincare training course from the International Academy, you will have the opportunity to work in renowned wellness centres and spas. These facilities offer services to improve the health and appearance of the skin. Skincare specialists perform facials, full-body treatments, and head and neck massages. Working at one of these spas will give you great experience in this industry.

Marketing for Health and Skin Care Companies

After completing your course as a health and skincare technician, you’ll be equipped to work as a product technician or representative, selling and promoting all skincare products and services. You will have the opportunity to market and sell various skin and beauty products to distributors and manufacturers. The International Academy equips you with the sales and marketing tools to assist you in understanding how to sell beauty items, which can be a rewarding professional path.

Owner or Manager of a Salon

You will gain the skills and knowledge to one day own or manage a salon after completing our health and skincare course. Our management skills course modules will provide you with the tools you need to understand how to manage a salon and provide you with insight into owning your own salon and equip you with the knowledge of being an entrepreneur.

The options are infinite once you’ve completed our health and skincare course. Download our prospectus to sign up for our course today.