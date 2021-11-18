Church of Scientology Nashville Celebrates the Joy of the Holiday Season

Nashville, TN, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — Scientologists believe in spreading the warmth and joy of the holiday season to the community and beyond.

More than 10,000 Scientology Churches, missions, related organizations and affiliated groups minister to millions in 165 countries, according to Scientology.org. Because of this worldwide diversity, Scientologists come from a wide variety of faiths and cultural traditions. But no matter their background, they, like most people, gather with loved ones to enjoy the warmth of friends and family and celebrate the joy of the holiday season.

Pastor of the Nashville Church, Rev. Brian Fesler, says, “Our church captures the spirit of the holidays. We bring people together to celebrate and plan the year ahead, and everyone is welcome here throughout the season.”

The Nashville church hosts an annual potluck for Thanksgiving and Christmas, something which had to be skipped in 2020 but church members are anxious to celebrate in person again this year. There are also other community events including holiday shows and festivities, the annual Human Rights Day celebration which will be virtual again this year, open houses and other community get-togethers.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard honored the great religious leaders of the past for the wisdom they brought to the world, writing that Scientology shares “the goals set for Man by Christ, which are wisdom, good health and immortality.” It is in this spirit that Scientologists celebrate the holiday season, whether they observe Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or any other religious or cultural tradition.

