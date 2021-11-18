Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market Restraint Analysis, Demand Outlook and Forecast Report, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market is expected to value at USD 3.52 billion by 2024. The fructooligosaccharides industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing consummation of packaged food products, particularly in the North America and European region. Increasing demand for fructooligosaccharides (FOS) in food & beverages industry, dietary supplements, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals sector is expected to drive market growth over the next seven years.

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the fructooligosaccharides market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market. Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) is responsible for stimulating the growth of bifido bacteria and lactobacilli, which are found in the human gut. These bacteria are vital for producing short chain fatty acids. The short chain fatty acids are responsible for the production of colorectal mucosal cells that slows down atrophy of the mucosa and minimizes the hazard of dangerous changes to the colon. These factors are expected to fuel market demand of fructooligosaccharides (FOS) over the forecast period.

Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) based food products, having lower calorific value reduces levels of phospholipids, triglycerides and cholesterol. Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) based food products helps to absorb calcium and magnesium in the body, thus propelling market growth over the next seven years. Growing awareness among consumers coupled with a better understanding of its functions are predicted to foster the growth of fructooligosaccharides industry in the near future.

Application Outlook:

The fructooligosaccharides (FOS) market is broadly categorized into five major segments based on the application type such as food & beverages industry, infant formulations, dietary supplements, animal feed and pharmaceuticals sector. The food & beverages industry is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the fructooligosaccharides (FOS) industry with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of fructooligosaccharides (FOS) in the food & beverages segment is attributed to the varying food patterns and changing lifestyle. The pharmaceuticals segment has also witnessed substantial growth owing to the increase in the number of research & development activities across the globe.

Regional Insights:

The fructooligosaccharides market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in food & beverages industry, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the fructooligosaccharides (FOS) with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising disposable income, strong economic growth, varying food patterns and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region. The key players in the fructooligosaccharides industry are BENEO-Orafti, Cargill, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, Friesland Campina Domo, Jarrow Formulas.

