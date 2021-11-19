HuazhongCNC Announces the Black Friday Discounts for VMC850, Slant Bed CNC Lathe

Wuhan, China, 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — When the Black Friday is approaching, HuazhongCNC announces the Black Friday promotion for its best-selling product series including CNC controllers, welding robot, CNC lathe and vertical machining centers.

“Ever since we entered the international market, our products have gained a lot of loyal customers. It is a good chance to deliver our sincere thanks to both the old and new customers for their recognition and support in this harvest season” said by Ashley Xiong, the overseas marketing manager of HuazhongCNC. ”We always adhere to our original intention – use high quality products to contribute to industrial automation and intelligence, and provide our domestic and overseas customers with professional intelligent manufacturing solutions.”

Details About the Black Friday Promotion of HuazhongCNC

The Black Friday discount is available for all the customers who place orders before 27th, November, 2021. Therefore, it is better to confirm the product model, configuration, processing requirements and etc. with the HuazhongCNC sales manager in advance. This special discount is only valid until the Black Friday.

Overview of the Discounted Product Models

The most popular products of HuazhongCNC are all listed on the Black Friday promotion list that customers who purchase these products before 27th, November can save a large sum of money.

HNC-808D CNC Controllers

All the HNC-808D series CNC controllers, including HNC-808Di/M CNC milling machine controller, HNC-808DG CNC grinding machine controller and HNC-808Di/T CNC lathe controller, can enjoy the promotion discount. The CNC machine controllers support multi-axis linkage control and different protocols such as M3, NCUC, Ethercat and etc.

JR605E Welding Robot Arm

JR605E is a 6-axis welding robot arm with payload 5kg, working radius of 1441mm. This robotic arm features high welding accuracy and fast response speed. It is widely used for welding different types of metal parts such as automotive parts, motorcycle parts, steel structure, kitchenware, battery and etc.

VMC850 CNC Vertical Machining Center

iNC-MT VMC850 is one of the most popular product models of HuazhongCNC that it has been widely used for processing a wide variety of complex parts such as discs, plates, shells, cams, molds and etc. iNC-MT VMC850 is designed with disc type tool magazine (24pcs), and linear guide and hard guideways are provided for selection.

HCK50 Slant Bed CNC Lathe

iNC-MT HCK50 is a high-quality slant bed CNC lathe machine integrating fast processing speed, excellent processing precision and long-term stable working performance. It is designed with 500mm swivel diameter, 360mm cutting diameter and 30° inclined bed.

About HuazhongCNC

Founded in 1994, HuazhongCNC is headquartered in Wuhan, China with more than 30+ subsidiaries in different cities of China. Its main product series include medium and high-end CNC machine control systems, industrial robots, CNC machine tools, green energy vehicles, infrared thermal screening cameras and etc. It is committed to becoming the world’s leading CNC equipment and intelligent manufacturing company, and making greater contributions to the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry. More info: https://www.hcnc-group.com