Release Coatings Market Is Forecast To Expend At Around 4.5% CAGR Through 2031

Global release coating sales are projected to witness promising growth as most of the basic application segments hold potential to expand further. Demand from labels & tapes, hygiene, and other sectors is following an upward curve. Due to their low surface tension, less roughness, high flexibility, and unique processing advantages, silicone release coatings are highly sought-after across geographies.

While the industrial sector got battered by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in 2020, it’s on its way to recovery, and expected to pave new paths for release coating manufacturers. As per the findings by Fact.MR’s study, recovery in the industrial sector will be a major driving factor for release coating sales in 2021.With the commencement of vaccination and adoption of the ‘new normal’, players in the release coatings industry are optimistic of coming across new opportunities. According to Fact.MR, the global release coatings market is anticipated to expand at close to 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Study

Silicone material continues to be a top-selling category

High requirement from tapes & labels and hygiene products to fuel sales

China to remain at the forefront of the world’s largest release coatings market – Asia Pacific

The United States to emerge dominant in North America for release coatings

Germany to take the spotlight in Europe regarding sales of release coatings

The United Kingdom, France, Japan, and Canada, to emerge lucrative for stakeholders in the release coatings industry

“Rise in demand for silicone release coatings coupled with manufacturers targeting key applications such as tapes and labels, hygiene products, and medical devices is set to raise the market value of release coatings over the coming years,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation by Category

Application

Tapes and Labels

Hygiene

Industrial

Medical

Other Applications

Material

Silicone

Non-silicone

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

