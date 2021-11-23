How many types of Dubai Visas are open for an Indian Traveller?

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to ultra-modern hotels, rich malls, and magnificent beaches, Dubai is one of the most popular locations on the planet. Indians can obtain Dubai holidays visa through an online visa agency. Indians can now obtain a Dubai visa in as little as two hours by completing an electronic application form. Whether you’re seeking a tourist visa or a business visa, the following information will help you better understand the visa application process in Dubai.

The traveller can obtain a Dubai visa by following three simple steps: get a quote for your package, pay your charges online, submit your papers, and ultimately receive your Dubai visa. The following is a comprehensive guide to getting a Dubai visa for Indians that every visitor should study before visiting the city.

Jas Tours & Travels offers the best budget Dubai packages and a lot more exciting deals on your first international travel. Grab your deal today.

Types Of Dubai Visa:

Tourist visas, transit visas, business visas, and work visas are all available in Dubai, as they are in other nations. Depending on the reason for your vacation to this city of lights, you can choose the sort of visa you need! The following are the many types of Dubai visas available to Indian tourists.

1. Tourist Visa:

Do you want to spend your vacation in Dubai with your friends or family? Every year, Dubai attracts thousands of Indian travellers, particularly those seeking opulent and adventurous adventures. Travellers who intend to visit Dubai for a vacation are granted a Dubai tourist visa. For a period of 60 days, this visa will be valid. This single-entry tourist visa in Dubai cannot be extended, and the visitor must provide a sponsorship letter from any of the corporations, or a UAE resident, or a hotel.

If you wish to explore Dubai at reasonable rates, get the customised Dubai package specially designed by Jas Tours & Travels for you and your family.

2. Transit Visa:

This visa is only valid for a certain amount of time. This visa is for travellers who are going to another nation but want to spend 1-2 days in Dubai. The transit visa is valid for 14 days from the date of issue, and the traveller is not permitted to stay in Dubai for more than 96 hours with this visa. If you are travelling to another country and will have a layover in Dubai, you can use the Dubai Transit Visa to tour the city for approximately 96 hours.

3. Business Visa:

India’s gold, textile, and spice traders flock to Dubai. If you’re visiting Dubai for business or investment, you’ll need to apply for a business visa. To be eligible for this visa, you must be sponsored by the owner of a business in the United Arab Emirates.

Get a customised Dubai travel package from Jas Tours & Travels designed to fit your holiday needs and help you make your memories cherishable.

4. Work Visa:

This visa is intended for Indian nationals who wish to work in Dubai. Work visas can only be sought on behalf of the traveller by the employer or sponsor. For the Dubai work visa, travellers should not fill out any visa application forms. For travellers wishing to work in Dubai, the employer or sponsor will cover all expenses and processes.

Documents Required:

When applying for a Dubai tourist visa or a business visa, a few documents must be submitted together with the online visa application form.

Jas Tours & Travels offers the best Dubai family package in India at the best prices possible. Hurry up get your package designed now.

List of documents required: