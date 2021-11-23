Demand For Pea Milk Market Is Likely To Accelerate At A Whopping 13% CAGR Until 2031

The global pea milk market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 138 million by the end of 2030. The spread of COVID-19 is bringing about declining supply of pea milk from one country to another country due to global lockdowns, which eventually diminishes the consumption of pea milk among end consumers. Likewise, declining requests from consumers attributable to the shutdown of hotels, restaurants, and eateries, combined with decrease in production capacity, are factors adversely affecting the growth of the pea milk market.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5346

However, the market will experience a comeback once the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control, as the resuming of F&B establishments universally will enhance the development of the global pea milk market.

Key Takeaways from Pea Milk Market Study

North America is dominating the global pea milk market with a share of around 60%. Primary reason being, easy availability of the product due to high number of brick and mortar stores.

The pea milk market in Asia Pacific is likely to register an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 10 million from 2020 to 2030, due to increasing demand for plant-based dairy alternatives in the region.

Pea milk offered in packaging sizes of 48 oz are expected to show strongest growth, owing to its cost efficiency, applicability, and availability.

Rising inclination towards plant-based products among fitness enthusiasts can be one of the factors that will increase demand for health drinks based on pea milk.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is stunting the growth of the pea milk market. However, as the situation improves gradually, demand will resume back to normal across the world,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5346

Key Segments Covered

Flavor Original Flavored Pea Milk Vanilla Flavored Pea Milk Chocolate Flavored Pea Milk Barista Flavored Pea Milk

Sweetness Sweetened Pea Milk Unsweetened Pea Milk

Pack Size 8 oz Pea Milk Packs 25-32 oz Pea Milk Packs 48 oz Pea Milk Packs

Packaging Material Pea Milk in Tetra Packs Pea Milk in PET Bottles

End User Pea Milk for Individual Consumers Pea Milk for HoReCa Pea Milk for Gyms & Cafes

Sales Channel Pea Milk Sales via Brick & Mortar Stores Pea Milk Sales via Online Retail Channels



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5346

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Pea Milk Market

• Canada Pea Milk Market Sale

• Germany Pea Milk Market Production

• UK Pea Milk Market Industry

• France Pea Milk Market

• Spain Pea Milk Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Pea Milk Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Pea Milk Market Intelligence

• India Pea Milk Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Pea Milk Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Pea Milk Market Scenario

• Brazil Pea Milk Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Pea Milk Market Sales Intelligence

After reading the Pea Milk Market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global .

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Pea Milk Market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Pea Milk Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Pea Milk Market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Pea Milk Market player.

The Pea Milk Market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Pea Milk Market look?

Pea Milk Market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to Pea Milk Market Devices why?

Which players remain at the top of the Pea Milk Market look?

What opportunities are available for the Pea Milk Market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the Pea Milk Market look?

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: