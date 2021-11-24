How to identify the presence of bed bugs in your bed?

Gujarat, India, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Bed bugs have been a part of human life for almost 100 million years, as annoying as they are. Unfortunately, they persist in infiltrating bedrooms and causing irritation.

Are you worried about bed bugs and find it difficult in spotting them, cure bed bug bites, and permanently get rid of them from your house? Knowing the tactics and tips for determining if you have bed bugs in your home is beneficial.

Remove the sheets from your bed and inspect the edges, cracks, and piping of your mattress for evidence of bed bugs. Bed bugs are flat, almond-shaped, reddish-brown in colour, and very little.

Item Secure is one of the excellent and noted Termite Control Companies in India.

Bed bugs are around the size of an apple seed when mature (approximately five millimetres). They are reddish-brown in colour, without wings, and are flat, yet they can expand up like balloons after being fed blood. When this happens, they turn a bright crimson colour and take days to return to their original reddish-brown colour.

How you can identify bed bugs in your bed?

Bed bugs are clever enough to hide, but they aren’t so clever as to clean up after themselves.

If you are looking to avail pest control services from one of the best Termite Control Companies in Gujarat, India, Item Secure is the right choice for you.

Because secondary indicators of bed bug infestation are evident both at night and during the day, these clues are frequently the best indicator that your room is infested with bed bugs. Look for the following signs of bed bugs during the day:

Bed-bug skins or exoskeletons or bed bug shells

Bed bug eggs

Faecal spots on your mattress and bedding

Bloodstains on your sheets and pyjamas

However, this raises a new question: what would these look like? Here are some points to consider if you want to learn more about how to detect the presence of bed bugs in your bed.

Item Secure offers the top class Termite Control Products for termite treatment at your premises.

Bed bug shells or moulted skins:

Another technique to detect if you have bed bugs is to keep an eye out for empty shells where bed bugs may congregate and feed. On their journey to maturity, bed bugs multiply with each blood meal. Moulting is the term for this process. As they advance through the five immature phases, each bed bug will moult five times. Regardless of the duration of the infection, hundreds if not thousands of tiny moulted skins will be left behind where infestations become large. On closer inspection, their shells appear to be almost identical to those of the bed bug, however, they are actually translucent. They also come in a variety of sizes due to the varying stages of their lives.

Bed bug eggs:

Immature bed bugs are classified according to which of the five phases they are in at the time. Bed bugs can also be seen with the naked eye, however, they are difficult to notice in their early stages. Eggs are considerably smaller and more difficult to spot, but they can be a sign of bed bug activity. Eggs are pearly white, clustered, and about one centimetre long, or roughly the thickness of a dime.

Item Secure uses Termite Israel Technology while offering pest control services.

Faecal spots:

Bed bugs leave a trail of liquid waste wherever they travel, which is another evidence of their presence. Bloodstains are not the same as bed bug faecal marks. Because bed bugs feed on their hosts’ blood, their faeces may not be tinted with the colour of blood. Because the blood has been digested and expelled, faecal spotting resembles streaks or stains that are dark brown or even black.

Bloodstains:

Bed bugs are ectoparasite, which means they live outside their hosts and feed on their blood. When a host is present, they feed for five to seven days, so if you notice blood stains on your sheets or pyjamas, it could be a sign of bed bugs.