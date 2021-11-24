Office Space Downton Los Angeles | Union Cowork

San Diego, USA, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — LA’s Arts District has several affordable office space locations for rent, and they’re worth consideration. Startups businesses have started moving downtown LA. DTLA offers more space than suburbs, giving businesses more room to grow. Union Cowork office spaces in Downtown LA can be completely customized to suit any kind of business, whether that means a modest remodeled office suite or an entire floor in a modern building. No matter what you and your company need to get work done, you’ll find it in an office space in DTLA. DTLA office space has been gaining popularity among tech companies and hardware startups that require larger spaces, including innovators like SpaceX and Tesla. Union Cowork office spaces in DTLA not only provide you with the space you need, but also the energetic and creative atmosphere that makes it easier to connect, collaborate, and grow. LA’s Arts District, commercial property is not only located in a centralized part of DTLA with proximity to four major freeways, three airports (including LAX), and a ten-minute walk to Union Station. Many corporate headquarters are positioned in LA’s Arts District. This forward-thinking community is the perfect place for collaboration, creativity, and productivity! LA’s Arts District is one of the most walkable neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

Our offices have a collection of professional and creative tenants of various industries like Graphic Design, Digital Arts, Real Estate, Architectural and Design, and Apparel. This mixture of industries has developed into a unique synergy, resulting in numerous inspiring gatherings, networking events, and successful collaboration among the members and tenants.

Union Cowork office spaces near DTLA come fully furnished and ready to move into. We provide office spaces and amenities at the most reasonable prices.No one can beat the rich amenities available at Union Cowork’s LA Location. Perfect for all businesses. You’ll find private offices, coworking space, conference rooms, flex desks, high-speed internet access, and even virtual offices – whatever works for your business!



With Union Cowork office space, you will get the following benefits:

Furnished Office Space

Wireless broadband

Mailing services

Common bathrooms

Elevators

Lobby signage

Near hotels

Team rooms

Receptionist

Call answer

Phone lines

Voicemail

Call forwarding

Fax general

Fax per office

T1 internet

DSL internet

ADSL internet

Computer rental

Video conferencing

AV equipment

IT support

Conference calls

Air conditioning

After hours ac heat

Mail forwarding

Parking

Assigned parking

Guest parking

Photocopier

Color photocopier

Access to printer

Conference rooms

Admin support

Firewall

On-site office manager

Virtual office

Office signage

Manned security

CCTV security

Electronic access

Kitchen

Break room

Catering

Vending machine

Cleaning services

Handicap accessible

Nearby highways

Nearby airports

Near restaurants

Near banks ATM

Near public transportation

Near daycare center