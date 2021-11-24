Hear at Home – Audiologist Offering Screening, Hearing Aid Consultation, and Custom Earplugs for Complete Ear Protection

New Jersey, USA, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Hear at Home is a team of professional audiologists serving in Staten Island, Brooklyn, and New Jersey. Expert hearing care practitioners offer at-home mobile testing, alongside comprehensive hearing aid consultation, adjustment and repairs, industrial hearing screenings, and custom earplugs. They aim to offer a client-centered hearing care experience to each patient in the comfort of their home. By thorough tests and screening, they assist with a suitable hearing aid to improve quality of life and ability to hear in different settings. The test is conducted with state-of-the-art equipment and technology with a full assessment of auditory function through bone conduction, pure tone air testing, and speech recognition testing. To know more about Hear at Home and its services, please visit: https://hearathomenj.com/

Audiologists have numerous roles to play and give precious time to balance patients’ auditory functions. They treat people of all ages, from newborns to adults, with hearing loss, tinnitus, or those exposed to excessive noise. They conduct a proper hearing test using the latest technologies and techniques to diagnose the root cause. They educate individuals about the most conservative approach to handle complex hearing loss issues. This may include hearing aid requirements or sometimes excess wax buildup. They are committed to maintaining transparency with patients and collaborating with other healthcare professionals to suit specific hearing care conditions. Depending on your needs, you can customize plugs that protect ears from loud sounds, wet or harsh environments you’re exposed to.

For those having hearing loss, taking care of hearing health, access to hearing aids, necessary adjustment, and consultation is highly imperative. Audiologists at Hear at Home is offering at-home mobile testing via Shoebox Audiometry, along with hearing aid consultation and home hearing care to satisfy individual needs. If your ears are ringing constantly or the voice is loud enough, you’re facing difficulty in hearing conversations in a group, find an excess of wax or debris in the ear canal, facing balance disorder due to hearing-related issues, seeing an audiologist is important to get the best possible treatment. A specialist will talk through everything from external and internal hearing structures to prevent losses.

In order to ensure the client’s safety and hearing health, Hear at Home is offering tailor-made, at-home hearing care and testing using effective procedures, including bone conduction, speech recognition, pure tone air, and noise cancellation techniques. Assortment of high-grade hearing equipment is used for auditory diagnose and further treatment. Expert audiologists come to the patient’s door for hearing aid maintenance and repairs of all brands and models to ensure devices operate at their best. They also provide in-person and remote programming benefits, whatever suits the patient’s requirements. At-home consultation allows patients to get a detailed assessment of hearing health and see how hearing aids can help interact with people and other objects.

About Hear at Home:

Hear at Home is dedicatedly offering home hearing care facilities in New Jersey, Staten Island to help patients with hearing loss address issues promptly and take necessary actions to pave a way for a healthier, happier lifestyle. Mobile audiologists have their clients back at every stage and provide them with at-home testing, hearing aid consultation, adjustments and repairs, custom plugins, and tailored treatment.

Address & Contact Details:

108 Highpoint Ave, Weehawken, NJ 07086, United States

Serving New Jersey and New York

Ph: 201-731-8828

Email: emma@hearathomenj.com

#