KhetiGaadi World’s First Online Destination For Buying & Selling Tractors

Our prodigious inventory includes listings from every major manufacturer, including John Deere tractor, New Holland Tractor, Swaraj tractor, Powertrac tractor, Farmtrac tractor, Massey Ferguson tractor, Kubota tractor, Mahindra Tractor, Sonalika Tractor, Force Motors, Eicher Tractor, Tafe tractor, ACE Standard Tractors, and many others.

Massey Ferguson Tractor

Massey Ferguson tractors have a vigorous, vast, and tough Tractor engine for quality functioning in required situations. The Massey tractor is uncomplicated to control and comes with distinctive styling. Massey Ferguson offers a roomy range of 25+ tractor models in India, and massey ferguson tractor HP range starts from 18 hp to 75 hp. To Know Anything from Massey Ferguson tractor second-hand tractors, all at khetigaadi.com.

Kubota Tractor

Kubota tractor is one of the prime tractor manufacturers in India. Kubota plays a vibrant role in establishing major farming parts. Kubota tractors put forward 2WD and 4 WD tractors from 21 to 55 HP range with a flimsy design and well organized engine and low-end price. Kubota offers a large-scale range of 10+ tractor models in India, and Kubota tractor HP range starts from 21 hp to 55 hp. To Know About from kubota tractor Prize, Features, images, videos, all at khetigaadi.com.

Swaraj Tractor

Swaraj is one of the lion’s share brands in the field of tractor manufacturers. And,Swaraj is the second-highest selling tractor brand in India. It has a right-minded reputation amongst the farmers and the brand embodies trust, power, and reliability. Swaraj offers a large-Scale range of 20+ tractor models in India, and swaraj tractor HP range starts from 15 hp to 75 hp. To Know About from Swaraj tractor Price, Features, images, videos, all at khetigaadi.com.

Farmtrac Tractor

Farmtrac tractor is one of the prime range tractor brands which remains one step forwards in the Indian tractor market.

Farmtrac tractor contribute amazing tractor solutions that will increase the power and quality of their work. Farmtrac mightily believes that Indian farmers can use prine machinery to help them achieve high productivity farming.

The power of the Farmtrac 60 tractor is enormous to complete different types of farm works without any interference. The Farmtrac 60 tractor can be the chief option for your agriculture work because it has the tremendous power to handle several types of farm equipment.

JOHN DEERE TRACTORS

John Deere came into the Indian market in the year 1998 and was operated through its headquarter located at Pune.

John Deere tractor is one of the top leading brands in India and across the world.

The slogan of the brand John Deere is “Nothing Runs Like A Deere”.

John Deere Tractor Price begins from Rs. 4.70 Lakh.

Powertrac Tractor

Powertrac tractor is one of the quickly-growing tractor manufacturing brands which is acquiring the Indian tractor share market. Powertrac tractor company put forward the product by keeping in mind farmers’ futures. Powertrac provides the foremost tractor solutions that will increase the efficiency and speed of their work. Powertrac tractors have a robust, large, and strong Tractor engine for quality functioning in required conditions. Powertrac tractors are easy to operate and come with unique styling and trusted identity at best prices.

TAFE Tractor

TAFE is a well known higher-ranking technology and dependability. Its association with Massey Ferguson Tractor and AGCO Corporation for over fifty-five years is one of the most effective instances of their semi-permanent devotion to stakeholders through truthful practices.

NEW HOLLAND TRACTOR

New Holland tractors started their working in the year 1998. But the arrival in India was before the year 1998. It all begins in the year 1969.

New Holland is the oldest brand in the tractor industry.

The company Brings up its first 70 HP tractor in India.

New Holland 3630 Tx Plus is commonly used for crops like rice, wheat, sugarcane, onion, potatoes. Its robust design is able to do any kind of rough work related to farming. You can use the latest implementations with this tractor such as rotavator, cultivator, and planter. This 55 HP tractor is able to generate up to 47 HP PTO.