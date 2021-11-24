Metalworking Fluid Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Metalworking Fluid Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Metalworking Fluid Market size is likely to reach USD 14.54 billion by 2025, registering at a 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Metalworking fluids are primarily used in manufacturing industries to reduce tool wear friction and improve the quality of workpiece and process productivity.

Metalworking fluids are one of the most complex attributes of any manufacturing process, which has a proportionate impact on energy resources and productivity. MWF is an emerging trend and its futuristic potential is regarded as a substitute for fossil fuel.

The prolonged use of metalworking fluids has been reported to cause several health problems such as cancer, bronchitis, asthma, and hypersensitivity pneumonitis. The prevailing health hazards associated with the use of metalworking fluids are a major factor hampering the metalworking fluid industry growth.

The metalworking fluids market has been segmented based on the product type into mineral, synthetic and bio-based. Based on application, the market has been categorized as neat cutting oils, water cutting oils, and others. Water cutting oils have been further sub-segmented into soluble cutting oils, synthetic cutting oils, and semi-synthetic cutting oils. The metalworking fluid market has found its numerous industries across metal fabrication, machinery, transportation equipment, and others. Industrial end-users consist of construction, agriculture, electrical & power, aerospace, rail, automobile, telecommunication, marine, and healthcare.

Metalworking Fluids Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Mineral

Synthetic

Bio-based

Metalworking Fluids Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Neat Cutting Oils

Water Cutting Oils

Soluble cutting oils

Semi-synthetic cutting oils

Synthetic cutting oils

Corrosion Preventive Oils

Others

Top Players analysis covered in these report

Apar Industries Limited

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Castrol

ExxonMobil Houghton International

Total

Shell and many others

