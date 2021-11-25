Tiger Financial Ltd: The UK’s Leading Bridging Loans Specialists

London, UK, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — Tiger Financial Ltd (https://tigerfinancial.co.uk) is the UK’s leading company for bridging loans with many highly experienced bridging finance brokers. They provide bespoke and effective solutions with very competitive rates.

The company has over 400 bridging loan lenders and 150 property development finance lenders on their database. They have made numerous connections from high-street banks to niche bridging lenders and family office boutiques. With such a wide network, clients are guaranteed to find a suitable bridging lender with the most competitive rates. By acquiring their effective solutions, clients would have an easier time navigating the finance landscape.

The company offers numerous bridging types to their clients. They provide finance for residential parks, hotels, farms, pubs, hospitals, offices, care homes, land, factories, and more. Clients can also apply for bridging finance on property for renewable energy.

Applying for a bridging loan or development finance to Tiger Financial can be easily done. Clients only need to send their project details and their set requirements. The company would then review all of the details to select the most suitable quotes and let their client choose the lender they want. The most legal process would take around four weeks to complete on average. Still, simple residential bridging with specialist lenders would only take three days.

By choosing to work with expert brokers at Tiger Financial, clients would have a higher possibility of securing the best deals. This, in turn, would save much money. The company would strive to achieve the interests of their clients so potential clients can expect them to negotiate hard to get the rates as low as possible. Clients can utilise the company’s bridging loan calculator.

Clients who are also having difficulty choosing a lender to work with should acquire the services of Tiger Financial. After all, there are many different types of lenders. With the help of the company’s broker, clients would have an easier time finding the best lender, especially since the company has nearly 1000 lenders on their database. According to their homepage, “Using our granular knowledge of the sector, our experienced brokers work to arrange industry leading funding solutions across residential and commercial properties throughout the UK”.

For more information about the services they offer, interested parties can visit their website at https://tigerfinancial.co.uk

About Tiger Financial

Tiger Financial offers many different services. They provide bespoke and effective solutions with very competitive rates. They also focus on their customer services, so potential clients are guaranteed to receive the best customer experience possible. The company has numerous connections that will greatly help clients acquire exclusive deals that cannot be acquired without their professional help. For enquiries, potential clients can fill out their contact form at https://tigerfinancial.co.uk/contact-us/ Talking directly to one of their staff is also possible by calling +44 (0)207 965 7261. You can also send your queries via email at hello@tigerfinancial.co.uk.