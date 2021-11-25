St. Petersburg Law Firm Wins $4 Million Settlement Against City Hall

St. Petersburg, USA, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. announces the final settlement of $4 million achieved by Howard P. Ross, ESQ., B.C.S. for TLM Investment Group I, LLC from the City of St. Petersburg. In September, Pinellas County Judge Lorraine Kelly, acting in Circuit capacity, ordered the City of St. Petersburg to pay TLM Investment Group I, LLC $3,095,920 plus interest, attorneys’ fees, and costs. The parties agreed in order to avoid an appeal that the City would pay $4 million to resolve the case. The suit was based on the termination and breach of a commercial lease agreement by the City. The judgment was based on the lost profits that had been suffered by TLM because it was not permitted to complete the development of their commercial project.

Case History

The case centered around development rights for an important commercial property in Midtown St. Petersburg earmarked for the establishment of businesses that would serve the underserved residents of St. Petersburg.

TLM Investment Group I, LLC had leased the property, invested significant sums of money and time, and began “initial construction” on the redevelopment of the property. The City Administration terminated the lease and commenced legal proceedings to remove TLM from the property on the basis that it did not feel that the construction performed was sufficient. Alleging unfair treatment and wrongful termination of a lease, TLM brought a countersuit against the City of St. Petersburg. In April 2020, in an initial ruling, the judge agreed with TLM that “initial construction” did commence on time and the case proceeded to determine the damages suffered by TLM due to the City Administration’s actions.

Howard P. Ross, ESQ., B.C.S worked tirelessly for TLM and was committed to seeing justice be served.

“We are honored to have been instrumental in this great win for small businesses in St. Petersburg,” commented Howard P. Ross, ESQ., B.C.S. “It is very difficult to challenge City Hall, but I am hopeful that this case will send a message that the City’s actions carry great repercussions to the residents of our community.”

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. Has Established Themselves as the Top Litigation Attorneys in Florida

Since 1958, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. has been recognized for their skill and experience in handling personal injury claims, insurance disputes, estate planning and probate, wills and trusts, criminal defense, property damage insurance claims, commercial transactions, real estate law, corporate and business litigation, as well as civil litigation. With the recent addition of six lawyers and the opening of a satellite office in Riverview, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. is positioned to serve every personal and corporate legal need throughout Tampa Bay.

