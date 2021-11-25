CDE Asia initiates Greenfield customer in Rajasthan into M-Sand Production with Combo X70 installation

Kotputli, Rajasthan, India, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — CDE Asia successfully helped initiate a greenfield customer into M-Sand manufacture and supply with a Combo X70 Plant installed in Kotputli, Rajasthan

The CDE Asia Combo X70 Plant installed as part of project Unity Green Sand Industries is a single washing plant with a capacity of up to 100TPH and can function without a glitch from 12-16 hours a day, accruing savings in power and water through smart resource use. Soon after installation, the customer was able to start supplying close to 12,000 metric tonnes to prestigious and local RMC’s monthly. He was also able to step in as a ready replacement supplier for Jaipur Airport construction when their existing supplier M-Sand plant shut down.

Today, they are producing 20,000 metric tonnes of M-Sand monthly and are supplying to different RMC’s in Delhi NCR.

The plant has so far received glowing reviews from the client:

“Choosing CDE Washing technology and entering the M-Sand arena has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Despite being a novice in the construction industry at that time, I am very pleased to have trusted the reputation they have built in the Rajasthan-Haryana region with their intelligent water use and space-saving technology. The CDE Asia family has been with us through every step of this remarkable journey since 2018 – and they have been true progress partners along the way!” – Mr. Kirodimal Jindal, Partner, Unity Green Sand.

