Automotive Communication Technology Market Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

The global Automotive Communication Technology Market is valued at USD 5.84 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 19.99 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year, and 2018–2025 the forecast period, for estimating the size of the market.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market size, by value (USD million) and volume (million nodes), of the market. The report segments the market and forecasts its size by bus module, application, vehicle class, and region. The report also provides a detailed analysis of various forces acting on the market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, and other activities carried out by key industry participants.

The research methodology used in the report involves various secondary sources, such as Automotive Open System Architecture (AUTOSAR), Automotive Electronics Council (AEC), Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), GENIVI Alliance, One-Pair Ether-Net (OPEN) Alliance, Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), and Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA). Experts from related industries, in-vehicle network architecture vendors, and protocol license providers have been interviewed to understand the future trends of the market. The market size of the individual segments was determined through various secondary sources including industry associations, white papers, and journals. The vendor offerings were also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of the global market. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all the segments and subsegments.

The ecosystem of the automotive communication technology market consists of manufacturers, such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Toshiba (Japan), Broadcom (US), Texas Instruments (US), and NXP (Netherlands), and research institutes such as AUTOSAR, OPEN, AEC, and DVSA.

