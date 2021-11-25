Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester Goes Beyond Expectations!

Loughborough, UK, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester (https://www.midlandswasteclearance.co.uk) is a highly recommended house clearance Leicester company, offering clearance services throughout the Midlands area. They offer competitive prices, identify, and clear all rubbish from all kinds of properties – whether commercial or domestic.

This company is a Leicester-based team of professional clearance experts who are dedicated to providing the most affordable, reliable home clearance Leicester services in the UK. With their friendly approach, they make everything stress-free for customers with old rubbish or junk that needs disposing of in an eco-friendly manner. And because Midlands Waste Clearance recycles at least 90% of what they collect, customers are not only saving money but helping to save the planet too!

The range of materials that can be cleared out by Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester includes general household items such as electricals, furniture, carpets, fridges, and sofas. However, they also clear out more specialist items including bike parts and car engines so there’s nothing they can’t dispose of. They also clear out garden waste including trees and grass cuttings plus other bulky items such as rubble and soil. For as low as £90, everyone can already acquire their clearance service – with prices varying depending on the amount of waste that will be collected. However, take note that these prices may change without prior notice.

Throughout the years, Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester has been a leading name when it comes to house clearance services across the UK. Their commitment to customer service has seen them grow year on year with an ever-increasing number of satisfied customers who have had their unwanted household items cleared away for good by this expert team. According to them: “We’re a reputable clearance company with over 5 years of experience in offering a wide range of clearance services to our customers. Our prices are competitive and service second to none! We always strive to recycle and donate to charity whenever possible”.

This company also offer their services for all office clearance needs of any size. A free quote is also available upon request. Just visit their online website at https://www.midlandswasteclearance.co.uk for more information.

About Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester

Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester is the go-to company for all house and office clearance needs. They have a team of professionals that take care of all rubbish from properties and disposing of them in a proper and environmental-friendly way. All of their services are offered at the best prices – with numerous packages available to meet the budget of each of their clients. With many years of providing everyone with a high standard of service, you can guarantee to receive proper disposing, recycling, and donating of rubbish services from them. For enquiries, give them a call today at 0116 614 9042 to arrange an appointment that suits you best. You can also fill out their contact form at http://www.midlandswasteclearance.co.uk/contact or send an email at midlandswasteclearance@gmail.com.