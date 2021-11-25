Smartphone Screen Protector Market Size Outlook, End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Smartphone Screen Protector market is expected to value at USD 56.51 billion by 2024. The smartphone screen protector industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increase in the number of smartphones users across the globe. Rising preference towards speed and ease of accessibility in mobile market has become latest trend. The use of mobile phones and iOS & applications has become primary requirement for young population. iOS and android applications are used for booking tickets, listening music, watching movies and many more.

Mobile applications are treated as a search engine fulfilling user’s requirement. These factors are expected to drive large consumer base towards smartphone industry, thus amplifying market growth of smartphone screen protector market. Globally, the smartphone screen protector industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Additionally, growing focus towards the safety of high-end smartphones from accidental damages is expected to fuel market demand for smartphone screen protector. Other factors responsible for sustained market growth include recent technological advancements and use of tempered glass, PET, and TPU. In addition, swift decline in the manufacturing cost of the screen protectors and easy availability are predicted to stimulate market growth over the forecast period.

The key players in the smartphone screen protector industry are Zagg Inc., Belkin International Inc., Bodyguardz, Inc., intelliArmor Co., Free S Speed International Co., Ltd., Clarivue Ltd., Jiizii Glass Co., FeYong Digital Technology Ltd., Corning Inc., and AZ Infolink Pvt. Ltd.

Easy availability of raw materials in abundance amount and higher market penetration due to rapid growth of e-commerce sector are expected to favor market progress in the upcoming years. Moreover, aggressive marketing strategies and exorbitant discounts coupled with price reductions are attracting large the customers towards smartphone screen protector. Moreover, limited entry barriers coupled with lower set-up cost are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the near future.

The smartphone screen protector market is broadly categorized into three major segments based on the material type such as tempered glass, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). The tempered glass is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the smartphone screen protector industry with substantial revenue generation in the last few years.

The smartphone screen protector market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in smartphone sector, growing concerns over high-end smartphone security, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in smartphone screen protector with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with recent trends in security solutions, strong economic growth, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

