The First Multi-Purpose Probiotic, The All-in-one Probiotic And Immune System Defense! Approved By Health Canada

Posted on 2021-11-26 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Québec, Canada, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — Biotix new all-in-one probiotic with vitamin C, D, and Zinc. Shown to both improve gut health and to boost the immune system.

Biotix Care has partnered with an industry leader in the manufacturing of probiotic supplements, creating market-leading probiotics for over 20 years. The supplements are made in Canada using select ingredients from around the world at a GMP, FDA, and UL-certified facility.

The All-In-One Probiotic and Immune System Defense is the first multi-purpose probiotic approved by Health Canada. It features probiotics with Vitamin C, D, and Zinc. It’s very important to the probiotic manufacturers that they use only the purest of ingredients.

They manufacturer provides top-rated supplements for baby colic relief, gastrointestinal health, supporting of the immune system, skincare and bone health. An accredited third-party laboratory tests all products and ingredients for identity, potency, and purity, including heavy metals, microbial contamination, residual solvents, etc.

Biotix Care offers a holistic approach to health and wellness. The company focuses on offering the most up to date scientific knowledge with an understanding of the customer’s needs. They’re dedicated to bringing the best probiotic supplements, immune booster vitamins, minerals, herbs, and nutritional supplements backed by science-based formulations. Their products focus on helping a person maintain a lifestyle that contributes to their fulfillment and health

Biotix Care vision is laser focused on offering the best quality healthcare products in the market. They company believes in their products and the health and well-being of their clients.

To learn more about Biotix Care, visit their website: www.biotixcare.com

Biotix Care
109-2840 Saint-Martin East Boulevard, Province of Québec, H7E 5A1
+1 888-514-7732
Support ( @ ) biotixcare dot com

