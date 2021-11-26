India’s #1 Source of Poker News and Updates

Kolkata, India, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — PokerGuru is India’s most popular poker website, providing regular updates on the country’s poker industry. Whether you prefer to play in a poker room or online from the comfort of your own home, PokerGuru has something for everyone. From poker rules and strategy to video interviews and reviews of online high stakes play, live coverage of over 50 events held at the heart of India’s poker scene: Goa, and a fully searchable database with results of all prominent online poker tournaments in India.

PokerGuru also provides a venue for players to blog about the game and travel reports and recently played online poker hands. The forum lets you connect with other poker players in India about strategy, online poker sites, local games, and other topics.

Now is the best time to join India’s largest online poker community!

PokerGuru Connects You to the Best Online Poker Rooms

Join real money poker sites like Spartan Poker, Khelo365, Natural8, BLITZPOKER, PokerBaazi, PokerStars India, MPL Poker, and more for exclusive offers. Our team of professionals has reviewed the online poker rooms so that Indian poker players can play safely and securely.

Variety of Poker Information and Videos for Poker Fans

Players can talk about real money online poker rooms, poker advice, poker books, and poker games. So, why not take advantage of PokerGuru’s greatest free poker sites to improve your online poker experience and keep up with the current poker trends and strategies?

