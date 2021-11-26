A New Entrant to Propel the Battery-Based Automotive Ignition System Industry | Report Fact.MR

act.MR has compiled a study on the automotive ignition system market and published a report titled “Automotive Ignition System Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022”. The market analysis is based on the thorough assessment of the historical data and current dynamics of the automotive ignition system market.

According to Fact.MR’s Study, The automotive ignition system sales have increased by almost 25% from 2012 to 2017 and expected to cross US$ 7 billion by 2022.

While stringent emission standards continue to be the stranglehold of the automotive ignition industry, research by Fact.MR reveals that the automotive ignition system market is expected to revolve around consistent product innovations targeted at introducing the most environment-friendly technology. The report forecats automotive ignition system demand by country for 2021-2031, giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=37

Recent EPA emission standards related to small spark-ignition engines and similar regulations across different nations continue to challenge the automotive ignition system market. However, as manufacturers thrive to align innovations to the evolving emission standards, regulations are streamlining the global ignition system production.

With the ongoing electrification of the automotive industry, the number of the electronic components in automobiles has increased significantly. The electronic ignition system has significantly replaced mechanical ignition systems owing to efficiency and improved reliability. Fact.MR research shows that electronic ignition systems are likely to dominate the ignition type segment in terms of value sales worth US$ 2.1 billion by 2022. The conventional ignition segment is expected to follow suit with a CAGR of over 5%. Company and brand share analysis on automotive ignition system reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players.

The study estimated that the passenger cars (PC) segment of the automotive ignition system market is at the helm with over two-fifth revenue share of the market and is poised to touch US$ 3 billion by 2022 end. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is leading the value sales with the record high sales of passenger cars in the region. The heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR through 2022.

Countries including India, South Korea and China are expected to remain at the forefront of the most lucrative market of APEJ during the forecast period. Proliferating automotive parts industry against the backdrop of low labor costs and accessibility of raw materials and incremental sales of vehicles in APEJ are prime factors responsible for the robust CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Get Customization on this Research Report for specific research solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=37

Despite the challenges of fluctuating fuel prices and the emergence of EVs, reliance on gasoline is here to stay during and beyond the forecast. The research estimates the impressive dominance of gasoline ignition systems with over 57% of the total market share. However, diesel ignition systems are expected to gain 41 BPS through 2022 with the proposed recovery in the diesel engine market.

OEMs segment in the automotive ignition system market is expected to dominate with over 60% market share and surpass US$ 4.2 billion by 2022. While OEM is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, the aftermarket segment is expected to gain 71 BPS by 2022 as manufacturers capture opportunities arising from the evolving consumer preferences.

The comprehensive analysis of the automotive ignition system market has identified interesting market avenues that are expected to transform the global market landscape in the coming years. Past incidences of recalls related to defective ignition systems have significantly influenced market performance. The recalls were mainly targeted at faulty ignition systems that can stall the engine during driving and prevent inflation of airbags. Recalls by leading automotive market players have generated an urgent need in the industry to produce effective and reliable ignition systems.

Market Segmentation:

Global Automotive Ignition System Market Size and Forecast By Vehicle Type

PC Automotive Ignition System

LCV Automotive Ignition System

HCV Automotive Ignition System

Off-road Vehicles Automotive Ignition System

Global Automotive Ignition System Market Analysis and Forecast By Fuel Type

Gasoline Automotive Ignition System

Diesel Automotive Ignition System

Global Automotive Ignition System Market Analysis and Forecast By Ignition Type

Electronic Automotive Ignition System

Conventional Automotive Ignition System

Distributor-less Automotive Ignition System

Global Automotive Ignition System Market Analysis and Forecast By Sales Channel

OEM Automotive Ignition System

Aftermarket Automotive Ignition System

Explore All Opportunities of Automotive Ignition System Industry

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/37

Key Country-wise Inclusions



• US Automotive Ignition System Market

• Canada Automotive Ignition System Sales

• Germany Automotive Ignition System Production

• UK Automotive Ignition System Industry

• France Automotive Ignition System Market

• Japan Automotive Ignition System Supply Assessment

Leading Market Players

BorgWarner Inc.

Delphi Automotive LLP

DENSO CORPORATION.

Federal-Mogul LLC

Robert Bosch Limited

CEP Technologies Corporation

Diamond Electric Mfg. Corp

AUTO-LEK (P) Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Automotive Domain

Torque Transducer Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the Torque Transducer Market offers a 5-year forecast analysis for the period 2021 – 2026. The study analyzes key trends that are currently influencing the growth of the market. This report covers key dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities for leading market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players.

Tape on Reel Feeder Market: Fact.MR’s extensive coverage of the Tape on Reel Feeder Market offers in-depth insights into the prominent growth dynamics that are likely to aid the expansion of growth prospects in the near future. Data has been presented in the form of key segments across prominent geographies, along with important information concerning key manufacturers operating within the industry.

Air/pneumatic Balancers Market: The Air/pneumatic Balancers Market study published by Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the prominent drivers, opportunities, and trends expected to shape future expansion outlooks. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the prominent segments and geographies which are likely to benefit market players in the forthcoming years.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in the US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E: sales@factmr.com

Website: https://www.factmr.com