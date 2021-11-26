Package Boilers Market by Type, Fuel, Design, End-Use Industry and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Package Boilers Market was valued at USD 8.54 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.06 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.40% from 2017 to 2022.

The objectives of this study are:

To identify key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the growth of the package boilers market

To define and segment the package boilers market based on design, fuel, type, end-use industry, and region

To analyze and forecast the demand for package boilers, in terms of value

To estimate, analyze, and forecast the package boilers market with respect to key countries across various regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To analyze and forecast the demand for package boilers across different end-use industries, such as food & beverage, chemical, oil & gas, and paper & pulp

To analyze recent developments such as expansions, partnerships & collaborations, agreements & contracts, and new product launches

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To strategically identify and profile key players in the package boilers market

Years considered for the study are:

Base Year – 2016

Estimated Year – 2017

Projected Year – 2022

Forecast Period – 2017 to 2022

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In the cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology

This study estimates the size of the package boilers market for 2017 and projects its demand till 2022. It also provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the package boilers market. Various secondary sources, including directories, industry journals, and databases (such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg, Chemical Weekly, Factiva, government and private websites, and associations) have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the package boilers market. Primary sources such as experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as assess future prospects of the package boilers market.

The ecosystem of the package boilers market includes raw material suppliers and manufacturers of package boilers. Cleaver-Brooks, Inc. (US), Thermax Limited (India), Hurst Boiler & Welding Co., Inc. (US) Johnston Boiler Company (US), Calderas Powermaster (Mexico), IHI Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (Japan), Amec Foster Wheeler Plc. (UK), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (US), Forbes Marshall Private Limited (India), Parker Boiler Company (US), Miura Boilers (US), and Superior Boiler Works, Inc. (Malaysia) are key players operating in the package boilers market. Products manufactured by these companies are used in various end-use industries, such as food & beverage, chemical, oil & gas, and paper & pulp.

Key Target Audience

Manufacturers of Package Boilers

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Package Boilers

End-Use Industries Operating in the Package Boilers Supply Chain

Government and Research Organizations

Filter Associations

Research and Consulting Firms

R&D Institutions

Environment Support Agencies

Investment Banks and Private Equity Firms

