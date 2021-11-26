Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Revenue Driver, Technology Estimates & Scope Analysis, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global transdermal drug delivery system market is anticipated to reach USD 81.4 billion by 2024 owing to shift toward sedentary lifestyle that encourages chronic disorders. Transdermal drug delivery is a painless process of delivering drug in the body part. TDDS delivers drug through the skin in pre-decided and regulated rate. It offers extended therapeutic effects, lesser side-effects, improved patient compliance, better bioavailability, and easy cessation of drug treatment. Transdermal drug delivery is much preferred today as compared to the conventional oral method or injectables.

Growth Drivers:

Transdermal drug delivery systems market is witnessing growth due to the factors like increasing consumer preference for minimally invasive procedures for chronic disorders and multiple advantages associated with TDDS. Infusion of drug could be effectively monitored and projected creditably through transdermal drug delivery method, which makes it convenient to maintain steady level of drug. However, transdermal drug delivery system industry is restrained by constrained areas of delivery and slow infusion rate hydrophilic drugs.

Recent years has introduced multiple drugs that could be delivered through transdermal route. Also, the existing market players in this market are focusing on mergers and acquisition to create niche market.Transdermal drug delivery system market is categorized on the basis of delivery system type, application, and geography. On the basis of delivery system type, the market is divided into active (matrix system, reservoir system), passive (electrical based, structure based) and others. Electrical based systems can be further classified as iontophoresis, electroporation and sonophoresis. Passive delivery system segment is predicted to lead the market of transdermal drug delivery system due to rise in chronic disorders.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/transdermal-drug-delivery-system-market/request-sample

Top Companies:

The prominent players in transdermal drug delivery systems industry include Acrux Limited, Echo Therapeutics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Mylan N.V., Bayer AG, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novartis AG.

Product Outlook:

Electroporation

Radiofrequency

Iontophoresis

Microporation

Thermal

Mechanical arrays

Ultrasound

Application Outlook:

Central nervous system

Pain management

Cardiovascular

Hormone

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, transdermal drug delivery systems market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate transdermal drug delivery system industry owing to the growing number of patients suffering from chronic disorders.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/