Stretchable Conductive Material Market In-depth Analysis by Types, Application and Manufacturers till 2025

Market Insights

The global stretchable conductive material market size was valued at USD 434.7 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 25.7%. Stretchable conductive material/devices have gained much popularity in recent years due to the emergence of new technology fields such as stretchable electronics, intelligent robotics and wearable devices. For example, advanced robots are treated with keen sensory skins so that they can interact well with humans and respond properly to the surrounding environment without external control. On the basis of conductor material, the global stretchable conductive material market is segmented into graphene, carbon nanotube, copper, and silver.

Stretchable Conductive Material Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Graphene

Carbon Nanotube

Silver

Copper

Stretchable Conductive Material Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Wearables

Biomedicals

Photovoltaics

Cosmetics

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

3M

DuPont

Indium Corporation

Toyobo

Textronics

Lotte Advanced Materials and many others

Stretchable Conductive Material Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Africa

